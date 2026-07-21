Nigeria: 2027 - We Have Written Agreement Obi Will Serve Only Four Years - - Kwankwaso

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that he and the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have a written agreement that Obi will serve only one four-year term if elected president in 2027.

Kwankwaso disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday while responding to questions about Obi's repeated promise to spend only one term in office.

According to him, he has no reason to doubt Obi's commitment to the pledge.

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"I personally believe him, and I don't think, based on what I now know about him, he will renege. I don't think he will change his mind when the time comes," Kwankwaso said.

He explained that the arrangement was not based on mere verbal assurances but had been formally documented.

"We are all gentlemen, even though we have accepted to even put it on paper. We have done one (agreement) for the party, and we have done another one for us," he stated.

When pressed to explain the content of the agreement, Kwankwaso said it provides for power to return to northern Nigeria after Obi's four-year tenure.

"The agreement is what you said--that after four years we will come together, team together as a group, as party, friends, brothers, and involve everybody to work together so that after his term, or our term of four years, 2027 to 2031, then it comes back to the North, and that's the general agreement," he said.

Obi has consistently maintained that he does not require two terms in office to address Nigeria's challenges, arguing that four years would be sufficient to implement his reform agenda.