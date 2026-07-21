Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets PM, Minister of Economy and Planning and Bct Governor

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Monday, at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh and Tunisia Central Bank (BCT) Governor Fethi Zouhair Nouri.

The meeting focused on the law recently promulgated approving Tunisia's 2026-2030 Development Plan.

The President of the Republic also addressed the country's debt, saying it had accumulated without benefiting the Tunisian people.

He stressed, however, that Tunisia has honoured all of its commitments and has never defaulted or delayed repayment of its obligations.

In this context, President Kaid Saied called for intensifying efforts to transform debt into investment to rebuild public infrastructure in line with the aspirations of the Tunisian people, expressing confidence that their expectations would not be disappointed.

The Head of State further affirmed that "the life of nations is marked by defining moments when peoples meet history to shape it as they choose. At such a moment, there is no room for trembling hands, wavering resolve, or a subjugated mindset."