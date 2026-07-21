Liberia: Tweah Accuses VP Koung of Orchestrating Bid to Overturn His Acquittal As Judge Prepares Ruling On Jury Tampering

Monrovia — Former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. has renewed his confrontation with the Boakai administration, accusing Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung of orchestrating a judicial effort to overturn his acquittal in what has become one of Liberia's most consequential corruption cases in recent history.

The accusations, made on the eve of Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousmane Feika's ruling on allegations of jury tampering, represent the latest chapter in a legal and political battle that has increasingly shifted from the courtroom to the court of public opinion.

From Acquittal to a New Legal Battle

Tweah and a co-defendant were acquitted by a jury in the landmark economic sabotage and corruption trial, a verdict celebrated by supporters as a major victory for due process.

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Ordinarily, that would have ended the case.

Instead, the proceedings took an unusual turn after minority jurors alleged that some of their fellow jurors may have accepted bribes to influence the verdict. Those allegations prompted the trial court to open an inquiry into possible jury tampering -- not to retry the corruption charges immediately, but to determine whether the integrity of the jury's verdict had been compromised.

For Tweah, however, the investigation itself has become the central issue. He and his legal team have consistently argued that the inquiry is a legal maneuver designed to nullify the acquittal and revive criminal charges that a jury had already rejected.

Supreme Court Declined to Halt Investigation

Seeking to stop the proceedings, Tweah and his lawyers petitioned the Supreme Court to quash the lower court's inquiry into the alleged jury misconduct.

The Supreme Court declined to intervene. Instead, the high court allowed the proceedings to continue, effectively directing the lower court to investigate the allegations and determine whether there was a legal basis for further action.

That decision marked a significant setback for Tweah's legal strategy and set the stage for Judge Feika's closely watched ruling.

Taking the Battle International

Rather than limiting his response to Liberia's courts, Tweah broadened the dispute beyond the country's borders.

In a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the former finance minister accused the Liberian government of conducting a politically motivated witch hunt against him. He argued that the allegations of jury tampering were fabricated and represented a calculated attempt to overturn the acquittal so that he could ultimately be imprisoned for political reasons.

Calling the proceedings unprecedented in Liberia's judicial history, Tweah vowed to resist what he described as political persecution "with his life and blood."

The appeal to the United Nations also reflected an effort to internationalize the dispute, inviting greater scrutiny of Liberia's judicial process and the government's handling of politically sensitive corruption cases.

A New Target: The Vice President

On the eve of Judge Feika's ruling, Tweah sharpened his accusations further.

For the first time, he directly named Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, alleging that the Vice President instructed Judge Feika to overturn the jury's acquittal despite an alleged lack of evidence linking Tweah or his legal team to jury misconduct.

He also claimed -- without publicly presenting evidence -- that government officials and some members of the judiciary had privately opposed such a move, warning it would damage the rule of law.

The Office of the Vice President has not responded to the allegations, and there has been no public comment from the Judiciary.

Legal Questions Versus Political Narrative

According to a member of the Liberian National Bar Association, the central legal question before the court is relatively narrow: whether credible evidence exists that jury misconduct occurred and, if so, what legal consequences should follow.

The political narrative, however, is much broader. Observers say Tweah has portrayed the case as a defining struggle between judicial independence and political interference. By repeatedly describing himself as the victim of persecution, he has framed any ruling against him as evidence that Liberia's justice system has been compromised.

That strategy carries political significance. It rallies supporters and places intense public scrutiny on the court before it rules. But it also risks undermining confidence in the judiciary if court decisions are judged primarily through a political rather than legal lens.

A Defining Moment for Liberia's Judiciary

Judge Feika's decision now carries implications far beyond Samuel Tweah's legal future.

If the court dismisses the jury tampering allegations, the ruling is likely to reinforce the finality of the acquittal and strengthen Tweah's claims of vindication.

If, however, the court finds sufficient grounds to proceed based on the alleged jury misconduct, it could trigger another round of appeals and intensify accusations of political interference, regardless of the legal reasoning underpinning the decision.

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For Liberia's judiciary, the challenge is not only to reach a legally sound conclusion but also to demonstrate that the decision is based solely on evidence and law, free from political influence.

The Bottom Line

At this stage, Tweah's claims against Vice President Koung and the government remain allegations that have not been independently substantiated. Equally, the allegations of jury tampering that triggered the current proceedings remain subject to judicial determination.

Tomorrow, one judge's ruling will have to carry weight it was never designed to bear alone. On paper, Feika is deciding a narrow evidentiary question -- whether a jury was compromised. In practice, he is being asked to settle, with a single order, whether Liberia's courts still belong to the law or have been quietly annexed by politics. There is no ruling he can issue that both sides will accept as clean. Rule against Tweah, and it will be read -- fairly or not -- as proof that the presidency reaches into the jury room. Rule for him, and the government will insist it was simply following the evidence, whatever critics choose to believe. Either way, the verdict on Judge Feika's independence may end up mattering more than the verdict he actually hands down.