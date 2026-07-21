Tanzania: AGRA Calls for Increased Investment in Agriculture to Drive Growth

Dodoma — THE Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has called for increased investment in agriculture, saying the sector is key to driving economic growth and improving livelihoods as it remains the country's largest employer.

AGRA Country Director, Mr Vianey Rweyendela, said directing more investment to agriculture would enable more Tanzanians to benefit from the country's economic growth and accelerate rural development.

"For the country to continue developing and for citizens to experience the benefits of economic growth, we must invest in the sector that employs the majority of people, and that sector is agriculture," he said.

Mr Rweyendela made the remarks in Dodoma while briefing journalists on the outcomes of projects implemented through a partnership between AGRA, the government and development partners in Kigoma, Rukwa, Katavi, Tabora and Dodoma regions.

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He cited the transformation of Majimoto area in Katavi Region as an example of how investment in agriculture and supporting infrastructure can stimulate rural development and create new economic opportunities.

AGRA Boss recalled first visiting the area in 2017 when AGRA launched the implementation of its AGRA 2.0 Strategy, describing Majimoto then as a flood-prone area with limited development.

Today, he said, the area has evolved into a vibrant commercial centre with banks, hotels, industries and other businesses serving the growing local economy.

"Today, Majimoto is a self-sustaining town. It has two banks, hotels and a wide range of services. Even house rental costs have increased because of the area's growing economy," he said.

He said the growth witnessed in Majimoto shows that investment in agriculture extends beyond farming by creating jobs, attracting businesses and improving access to essential services.

The National Development Vision 2050 identifies agriculture as the backbone of the economy and envisages a highly productive, competitive and sustainable sector capable of creating jobs, increasing incomes and positioning Tanzania as a leading regional food hub.

The vision says achieving that goal will require strategic reforms across crop production, livestock, fisheries and forestry to increase productivity, promote value addition and strengthen the sector's contribution to inclusive economic growth.