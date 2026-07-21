Malawi: Katengeza Murder Trial - Court Hears of Whatsapp Posts and Mystery Parcel to Blantyre

A 23-year-old man has told a court that he was asked to send a laptop, perfume, body lotion and an iPad to Blantyre by a man now accused in connection with the disappearance and death of Agnes Katengeza.

Francis Wilima, giving evidence as the first state witness in the trial, told the court that he was acquainted with the first suspect, Amos Katengeza, and had known him for some time before the events in question.

The witness told the court that on 24 September 2023, Amos approached him and handed over a number of items, telling him they had been brought from South Africa.

Wilima said he was asked to forward the parcel to an address in Blantyre, and duly sent the items -- a laptop, perfume, body lotion and an iPad -- to a woman identified as Ireen Chama.

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The court heard that in the weeks that followed, the witness observed a number of WhatsApp status updates posted by the suspect relating to the disappearance, and later the death, of Agnes Katengeza.

Wilima did not elaborate in detail on the content of these updates during his evidence-in-chief, though the matter is expected to be explored further under cross-examination.

Wilima told the court that he later encountered Amos again following the latter's arrest, at which point he himself was summoned to a police station to give a statement outlining the role he had played in dispatching the parcel to Blantyre.

He said he cooperated fully with investigators and provided a full account of his dealings with the accused.

The trial, which is being heard before the court, continues, with further witnesses expected to be called in the coming sessions as the prosecution builds its case against the accused.

Proceedings are being closely followed given the high public interest surrounding the case.