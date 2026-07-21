Mozambique: Health Workers Extend Strike for Another 30 Days

Maputo — The United Association of Mozambican Health Workers (APSUSM) has decided to extend its nationwide strike for another 30 days, which consists of a total stoppage of activities in all the country's health units.

According to Anselmo Muchave, APSUSM chairperson, speaking to reporters on Monday, in Maputo, lack of medicines and supplies in the country's health facilities continue to affect health facilities, compromising patients' care.

"Health professionals are using their meager salaries to buy protective and hygiene materials to help the population. The conditions in the country's hospitals are worsening. In some major hospitals, consultations deemed urgent and complementary tests are scheduled months in advance, compromising patient treatment", he said.

According to Muchave, the strike is aimed at putting pressure on the government to provide better working conditions, a reliable supply of medicines, and medical and surgical equipment, food for hospitalized patients, as well as more hospital beds to avoid overcrowding.

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"Two months ago the government asked for proof regarding the crisis of health facilities. Within 24 hours, APSUSM showed expired medicines and a chronic national shortage of medications. We have proof that hospitals are facing shortage of medicine", he said.

The APSUSM calls on the government to adopt an emergency plan to address the challenges caused by the alleged shortage of medicines and medical-surgical supplies in the country's health facilities.

"The scale of the challenges demands immediate measures and implementation of a concrete plan to ensure a regular supply of essential medicines and medical-surgical supplies. Constraints are affecting various health facilities across the country, including referral hospitals, hindering the delivery of healthcare and increasing the pressure on professionals in the sector", he said.

He added that labor issues "remain unresolved, including delays in career progression and outstanding overtime payments."

Since January, APSUSM has been calling 30-day work stoppages, successively renewed, and demanding full payment of the traditional New Year Bonus. The bonus is colloquially known as "the 13th month", because it is equivalent to an extra month's payment of the basic wage. The government is not obliged to pay this bonus, since it is not covered by any work contract. The health professionals also better working conditions, and a regular supply of medical and surgical materials