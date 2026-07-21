Somalia: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Set for Historic Visit to Somalia Later This Year

21 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia is preparing for a historic visit by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is expected to travel to Mogadishu later this year in a move officials say could boost the development of football in the country.

Close cooperation between Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Minister Mohamed Abdiqadir Ali, and the Somali Football Federation has helped strengthen the country's ties with FIFA and raise the profile of Somali football internationally, officials said.

Somali Football Federation President and CECAFA Vice President Ali Abdi Mohamed, known as Ali Shiine, said recent high-level meetings with Infantino and other football officials in the United States had created new opportunities and agreements aimed at advancing football development in Somalia.

Ali Shiine said continued coordination between the ministry and the football federation played a key role in improving relations with FIFA, eventually leading Infantino to decide on a historic visit to Somalia before the end of the year.

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He said the expected visit reflected FIFA's confidence in the progress of Somali football and could open the door for new partnerships, investment and development projects.

These initiatives are expected to focus on upgrading football stadiums, improving the skills of coaches and referees, developing youth players, expanding women's football and strengthening technical and administrative structures within Somali football.

Officials said the visit would mark an important milestone in Somalia's efforts to rebuild its sports infrastructure and increase its presence on the international football stage.

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