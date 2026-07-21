Somalia Establishes a National Policy to Regulate Islamic Education

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of master's students in Islamic preaching and judiciary studies at the Higher Institute for Da'wah and Islamic Studies.

The prime minister congratulated the graduates, praising their dedication and academic achievements while urging them to use their knowledge to promote justice, uphold the rule of law and serve the Somali people with integrity and professionalism.

Hamza said scholars trained in Islamic sciences have an important role in preserving Islamic values and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

"Scholars of Da'wah are a source of hope for the Muslim community. They open doors for those who have lost hope, protect the unity of society, and carry important responsibilities for the Somali people," he said.

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The prime minister added that his administration had established a national policy to regulate Islamic education based on what he described as authentic religious principles, while working to harmonize institutions that teach Islamic preaching and related sciences.

Hamza also welcomed ongoing dialogue between the federal government and political stakeholders, describing it as essential for Somalia's national progress and the interests of its people.

He called on all political actors seeking to lead the Somali people to support government efforts to eliminate Al-Shabaab militants and strengthen national unity.