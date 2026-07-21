Somalia: Puntland Forces Seize Military Vehicles, Weapons and Prisoners After Clashes With PSF in Bari Region

Bosaso, Somalia — Puntland's Darawiish forces said they have captured military vehicles, weapons and prisoners following clashes with the Puntland Security Force (PSF) in the Laag area of Bari region.

Reports from the area said the fighting, which began on Monday, took place in mountainous terrain, with sources saying PSF forces, a unit previously trained by the United States, came under siege during the clashes.

Puntland media reported that the Darawiish forces had concluded an operation targeting what authorities described as armed groups accused of causing insecurity in parts of Puntland in recent months.

The Puntland administration also accused the Federal Government of Somalia of providing support and organizing the groups involved, alleging that their aim was to undermine Puntland's security, stability and governance.

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According to Puntland authorities, their forces seized military vehicles, various types of weapons and a number of prisoners during the operation. They added that efforts were continuing to pursue individuals who fled the fighting.

The Federal Government of Somalia and the PSF command have not yet issued official statements regarding the clashes in Laag or responded to the allegations made by Puntland. Independent sources have not verified the claims from either side.

Tensions between Puntland and Somalia's federal government have increased in recent months, with both sides exchanging accusations over security and political issues.