Mozambique: Tony Blair Believes Mozambique Has Sufficient Resources to Break Free From Poverty

Maputo — Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair believes that Mozambique possesses sufficient resources to break free from poverty and build a prosperous future.

According to Blair, speaking to reporters on Monday after meeting Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, development is possible if the country takes advantage of its economic potential appropriately.

"Mozambique's natural wealth forms a solid foundation for driving economic growth and improving the population's living conditions. The country has enormous potential, with a great future ahead, if that potential can be developed in the right way", he said.

"Mozambique has enormous resources in energy, minerals, mining, agriculture, and tourism; all these offer the possibility of a better and brighter future for the people, one where wealth can be created and distributed throughout the country", he added.

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Blair also believes that Mozambique is well-positioned to establish itself as a significant economy in the region and a strategic partner on the international stage, "and today we view Mozambique as an important country, not only in its own right but as a strategically important nation, not just in the energy sector, but across multiple sectors."

The former British Prime Minister also highlighted that international interest in Mozambique extends well beyond its energy reserves, encompassing areas such as mining, agriculture, and tourism, "crucial sectors that could play a pivotal role in wealth creation and poverty reduction."

He also said that Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's is committed to continuing its support for Mozambique in implementing policies aimed at economic growth and the modernization of public institutions.

"My team has been working here in Mozambique for several years. We enjoy what we do, we enjoy working with the people, and it was a great honor and privilege for me to sit down with the President today and discuss these matters of mutual importance", he added.