Nigeria: EFCC Clears Immigration Cg Nandap of Visa Fraud Probe

21 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, is not under investigation over alleged visa racketeering, contrary to media reports linking her to the ongoing visa fraud probe.

The clarification came as the anti-graft agency maintained that its investigation remains focused on some immigration officers accused of alleged visa fraud, with more prosecutions likely as the probe continues.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC described reports linking Nandap to the investigation as inaccurate.

"The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that it has no case with the Immigration CG," the EFCC said.

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The agency, however, said criminal proceedings over the alleged visa fraud are already pending against some officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Federal High Court.

"There are subsisting cases of alleged visa fraud against some immigration officers at the Federal High Court," the statement said.

Beyond the pending cases, the EFCC disclosed that its investigation is continuing and could result in fresh charges against additional immigration officers.

"Further investigations are ongoing with the possibility that more NIS officers could be arraigned for alleged fraudulent practices in the near future."

The anti-graft agency reiterated that the ongoing investigation does not in any way involve the Immigration Comptroller-General.

It also urged media organisations to seek clarification from the Commission before publishing reports on its activities to avoid misrepresenting the facts.

"The media is enjoined to always seek clarifications on the activities of the EFCC to avoid misrepresentation of facts," the statement added.

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