Kenya: Beyond the Final Whistle - What Kenyans Searched for During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be over, but Google Search trends reveal that for Kenyan fans, the tournament was about far more than football.

Argentina's dramatic winning goal against Egypt broke Google Search all-time record for queries per second globally.

Throughout the tournament, Kenyans turned to Google Search to follow the biggest matches, and to explore the traditions, technology, personalities and moments that defined football's biggest spectacle.

The tournament's most searched matches in Kenya (11 June - 13 July 2026) were:

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France vs Morocco

Brazil vs Norway

Brazil vs Japan

Norway vs England

Portugal vs Spain

The excitement extended well beyond the pitch. Over the past two weeks of the tournament, searches for public World Cup viewings surged by 700%, highlighting the growing appetite to experience the competition together at fan parks, restaurants and other viewing venues across the country.

Football traditions also captured fans' curiosity. Searches for "La Ola" (the Mexican wave) were 130% higher than during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as fans looked to learn more about one of the sport's most iconic stadium celebrations.

Search interest also reflected the players who captured Kenyan fans' attention. The top five most searched African footballers in Kenya during the tournament were:

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Jayden Adams (South Africa)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Ismael Saibari (Morocco)

Interest in the tournament's biggest global stars was equally strong. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Ferran Torres ranked among the most searched footballers in Kenya, reflecting fans' continued fascination with both established icons and the new generation of players shaping the global game.

Kenyan fans were equally curious about the science behind the game. During the opening week of the tournament, searches related to the official FIFA World Cup match ball increased by 290%, while overall interest in the ball was 10% higher than during the 2022 tournament.

Rather than simply searching for scores, fans also wanted to understand the technology behind the tournament, asking questions such as:

Which type of air is inside the FIFA World Cup ball?

How is the World Cup ball made?

What is the best World Cup ball?

Is the World Cup ball rechargeable?

How is the World Cup ball charged?

How much does the official World Cup ball cost?

The tournament also reignited football's biggest debate. Since the 2026 World Cup began, searches for "Who is the GOAT of football?" increased by 200%, while Lionel Messi was searched only 10% more than Cristiano Ronaldo in Kenya, highlighting the enduring fascination with two of football's greatest icons.

These trends show that for Kenyan fans, the FIFA World Cup was about much more than the final score. Throughout the tournament, Google Search became a window into the questions, debates and moments that shaped how the country experienced football's biggest event, from iconic matches and legendary players to football innovation and the traditions that bring fans together.

1. The Biggest Headline

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially Google's most searched World Cup ever -- globally and in Kenya

2. Watch Party Fever

Searches for World Cup public viewings in Kenya increased by 700% over the past two weeks of the tournament

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3. Final Fever

Searches for "World Cup finale watch parties" jumped 160% since Friday (July 10th)

4. Messi vs Ronaldo Never Ends

Kenyans searched for Lionel Messi only 10% more than Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup. The GOAT debate is still alive!

5. Everyone Wants to Know the GOAT

Searches for "Who is the GOAT of football?" increased by 200% during the World Cup

6. Football Fans Became Engineers

Searches about the official FIFA World Cup ball surged 290% in the tournament's opening week

Top questions included: