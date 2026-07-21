Rwanda: A Second Chance Through Carpentry - an Iwawa Graduate's Journey of Recovery

At 36, Ismail Sibomana looks back on the darkest chapter of his life not with shame, but with purpose.

A husband and father of two, Sibomana once found himself separated from his family, battling drug addiction and living on the streets of Kigali.

Today, he runs two carpentry workshops, employs former graduates of the Iwawa Rehabilitation and Vocational Skills Development Centre, and is helping others rebuild their lives through meaningful work.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His story is one of resilience, showing how rehabilitation, skills training and determination can turn lives around.

From electronics to addiction

Before drugs disrupted his life, Sibomana worked in electronics and had a stable source of income. His future appeared promising until he began spending time with a group of young people who used drugs.

ALSO READ: Iwawa ex-delinquents build multi-million building after acquiring hands-on skills

"At first, I was doing work related to electronics, but later I met young people who were using drugs. They introduced us to that environment," he recalls.

What started with cannabis, cigarettes and alcohol gradually escalated into addiction. As his dependence grew, so did its impact on every aspect of his life.

"We started with cannabis, cigarettes, alcohol and other substances. Slowly, the life I had built began to fall apart."

His work suffered, relationships with his family deteriorated, and eventually he lost everything that had once given him stability. With nowhere else to turn, he found himself living on the streets.

In 2014, authorities transferred him to the Kigali Rehabilitation Transit Centre (KRTC), commonly known as Kwa Kabuga, before he was admitted to the Iwawa Rehabilitation and Vocational Skills Development Centre. It was there that his journey towards recovery truly began.

More than overcoming addiction

For Sibomana, rehabilitation at Iwawa involved far more than simply stopping drug use.

The programme began with counselling, reflection and helping participants rebuild their mindset before introducing vocational training designed to prepare them for independent living.

"We first had to remove ourselves from the drugs and be counselled. They help you understand that there is another life you can live," he says.

"After that, you begin learning a profession because the goal is not just to stop using drugs, but to leave with skills that can help you survive."

After completing rehabilitation, Sibomana first trained in tailoring before later developing carpentry skills that would become the cornerstone of his future business.

ALSO READ: Eight things to know about regulations of rehab centres

Starting over was the hardest part

Graduating from rehabilitation did not automatically solve his problems.

Like many former rehabilitation beneficiaries, Sibomana struggled to regain the trust of his community, reconnect with society and access opportunities to earn a living.

"When we leave rehabilitation, we return with skills and the determination to change our lives," he explains.

"But starting over is not always easy, especially when we lack the assets or guarantees that lenders often require. We understand these requirements, but we also need opportunities to prove that we can work, repay and build a future for ourselves."

Instead of giving up, he decided to begin with whatever opportunity he could find.

One acquaintance offered him an old television to repair and sell.

Sibomana fixed it, sold it for around Rwf50,000 and used the money to purchase a small machine that enabled him to resume working.

That modest investment marked a turning point.

As he slowly rebuilt his confidence, he also began speaking openly to young people about the dangers of substance abuse, using his own experience as proof that recovery is possible.

"I started telling people that this life does not help anyone. I showed them the consequences I had experienced and encouraged them to find another way," he says.

Building a business with a purpose

In 2020, Sibomana expanded into carpentry and established a workshop where he worked alongside fellow rehabilitation graduates.

ALSO READ: Experts on why ending stigma is key to tackling drug addiction

Today, he operates two workshops, one in Busanza, Kanombe, and another in Rwezamenyo, Nyarugenge District. Together, the workshops produce chairs, beds and other handcrafted furniture while providing stable employment to people rebuilding their lives after addiction.

For Sibomana, the business is about much more than making furniture.

He currently employs 15 former Iwawa graduates, giving them an opportunity to put their vocational skills into practice, earn an income and remain focused on their recovery.

During a visit to his Busanza workshop, the sound of saws and hammers fills the workspace as craftsmen carefully shape timber into finished products. Working alongside Sibomana are Muhawimana, 22, and Gasangwa, 21, both former Iwawa graduates determined to build better futures.

"They already have the skills. What many of them need after rehabilitation is an opportunity to use those skills," Sibomana says.

"When someone is working, earning an income and supporting their family, they gain confidence and stay away from environments that could lead them back to drugs."

His decision to hire former rehabilitation graduates comes from personal experience.

"I know what happens when someone returns and does not find support. They can easily go back to the same places and people who influenced them before.

"That is why I decided to create a place where they can work, learn and encourage each other."

ALSO READ: Drug abuse: when does a person go to rehab or jail?

Rebuilding lives together

Muhawimana says he was introduced to drugs by people he believed were his friends before eventually ending up on the streets.

In 2019, he was taken to Iwawa, where rehabilitation helped him understand his situation and begin making better decisions.

"When you first arrive, it is not easy. But you start meeting others, talking together and understanding that you are not alone. You realise that this is a place where you can change," he says.

After leaving rehabilitation, he hesitated to return home because he feared his family would not believe he had changed. Instead, someone gave him an opportunity to work, allowing him to rebuild his confidence.

Today, he hopes to continue growing professionally until he can support himself and eventually help others facing similar struggles.

Gasangwa, 21, shares a similar story. He says drug use robbed him of focus and ambition before rehabilitation helped him rediscover his potential.

"When you are using drugs, you stop thinking about your future. You lose time and energy that you could use to build yourself," he says.

ALSO READ: Increase tax on alcohol, invest in rehab programmes to end drug abuse - experts

At Iwawa, he gained practical skills and a new outlook on life.

"I started seeing value in learning and working. I realised that I had knowledge and abilities that could help me move forward."

Recovery needs support

Drawing from his own experience, Sibomana believes drug addiction affects people from every social and economic background.

"The reasons people enter drug use are different. Some are influenced by friends, some come from family problems and others face challenges that push them into the streets," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Drug addiction does not choose whether someone comes from a rich or poor family. It affects people as human beings."

He also believes families have a vital role to play by maintaining communication and supporting loved ones before problems escalate.

ALSO READ: Why Iwawa graduation has delayed for two years

"Parents need to talk with their children and understand what they are going through. Many problems begin when people stop communicating."

For Sibomana, rehabilitation should never be viewed as punishment but as an opportunity for transformation.

"Sometimes people think someone who went to rehabilitation cannot change, but that is not true. A person can make mistakes and still become useful to society."

Looking ahead

Sibomana's ambition is to expand his workshops and create employment opportunities for many more young people recovering from addiction.

He hopes to grow beyond the 15 former graduates he currently employs, proving that rehabilitation succeeds when it is followed by opportunity and community support.

"I do not want this project to end here. I want it to grow so that more people can get opportunities," he says.

He also hopes to change public perceptions of people who have struggled with addiction.

ALSO READ: Delinquency recidivism on the rise; what do officials say?

"People who leave rehabilitation are not useless. They have skills, they have potential, and they can contribute to the country's development if they are given a chance."

Today, every chair, bed and table produced in his workshops represents more than craftsmanship. For Sibomana, each piece is a reminder that recovery is possible, that skills can restore dignity, and that a person's past does not have to define their future.

Through carpentry, he has rebuilt not only his own life but is also helping others find the same second chance.