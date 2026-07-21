Southern Africa: Comesa Flags Transmission Fault in Select Ford Models

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission (CCCC) has warned motorists about the recall of three Ford vehicle models over a transmission defect that could cause the vehicles to lose drive.

The recall, announced by Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd through South Africa's National Consumer Commission, affects 2026 Ford Transit, Ford Transit Custom and Ford Tourneo Custom models.

CCCC Director of Consumer Welfare and Advocacy Steven Kamukama said the affected vehicles were fitted with an 8F57 automatic transmission that may contain an Electric One-Way Clutch Assembly built with an improperly seated snap ring.

According to Kamukama, the defect could cause the vehicles to lose first gear, preventing them from moving forward, and also affect reverse gear.

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The vehicles were exported to South Africa between October 2025 and June 9, 2026, and were also supplied to Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

"The Commission continues to work closely with Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd and the Member States to ensure that any affected consumers are informed and provided with the necessary redress," Kamukama said.

Vehicle owners have been advised to take the affected models to the nearest authorised Ford dealership for inspection and repairs at no cost.

Kamukama noted that although Eswatini is the only COMESA member listed among the affected export destinations, Ford vehicles, including the recalled models, are sold in several other COMESA countries.

"While Eswatini is the only Member State of COMESA indicated in the recall as one of the affected countries, the Commission is aware that various brands of Ford vehicles, including the recalled models, are also traded in several other Member States."