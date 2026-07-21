Liberia: 'Say No to Drugs and Yes to Education' - Guest Speaker Brown Urges Graduates

Monrovia — A trained policy analyst, researcher and financial management specialist, Spencer Z. Brown, has told graduates of the 8th Graduation Convocation of the Christ Kingdom Harvest International Elementary School that Liberia's postwar recovery cannot be achieved without prioritizing youth education.

Mr. Brown said education informs the youth about their roles and responsibilities in society.

Serving as guest speaker at the graduation convocation of the school on Saturday, July 18 at the 1310 Block "B" New Georgia Signboard Community, Gardnersville, Montserrado County, Mr. Brown described education as the power house for changing their way of life.

Speaking on the theme: "The Importance of Youth Education in Post War Liberia", he pointed out that critical thinking and innovation begin foundation of a prospering society.

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Against this backdrop, he stated that post war recovery needs addressing trauma and disrupted learning from years of conflict and building a foundation for peace and tolerance through education, economic and social impact because it reduces poverty cycles, improving school readiness and retention, and developing a stronger workforce and human capital for Liberia's future.

"Reaching rural, poor, and vulnerable children and Gender equality: supporting girls' early development. If education is the key to success as we all claimed, then parents, teachers, students, government, and others must respect and focus on education as a continued channel to Liberia's postwar recovery," the guest speaker told the graduates.

The guest speaker reminded the parents that they are the first educators responsible for creating an enabling educational environment that encourages and develops the minds of youth (children) about the importance of education.

"Ensuring their well-being is key. Create time to teach, converse, and follow up on them at every stage. Statistics: according to Wikipedia, Adult illiteracy in Liberia is 52%, and 48% literacy. The adult women's illiteracy rate is 66%, and literacy is 34% generally (Globalgiving)

It means the value of female education must be attended to. The male illiteracy rate is 37% (Globalgiving)," the guest speaker asserted.

He said this generally suggests that parents need to invest more in their children's education to secure a better tomorrow.

"You need to develop and live the Christ-centered life. No one can succeed without Christ Jesus. You are the torchlight of Liberia. That's why you need to keep your light on with respect and focus. The future is now, not 20 or 30 years after. Liberia's economic development, growth and self-sufficiency rest 100% on your shoulders. But you cannot handle it if you lack respect and focus for education," Mr. Brown intimated.

He intoned that the role as a youth is to go to school and learn, to be a change maker, to speak for quality education and make education more important.

"Youths of Liberia have been affected by drugs. How can it be prevented? Through education. Who are those to prevent it? Students, parents, guardians, educational institutions, religious institutions, communities, and the government. We need to fight against it through education, theoretically and practically. That's why you need to Say no to drugs and yes to education," Mr. Brown, who is also a trained Liberia National Police(LNP) Officer, averred.

"Your passion must drive you to do more positively, even if there is difficulty. Teaching isn't an ordinary task or a career path. It requires readiness, patience, honesty, discipline, integrity, courage, and development. You are encouraged to develop yourself while preparing the minds of the future generation."

"You are the face of the parents, the institution, and the government. The brutal truth is that, as a teacher, you cannot develop your students if you do not develop yourself. Today, we are celebrating academic milestones in the lives of these students because of your selfless services rendered. You are the reason why the students have new chapters opened," the LNP Officer Brown continued.

He told the teachers that their role is to build knowledge & skill, to mentor & counsel, to build character and to foster critical thinking.

He said he joined everyone in celebrating the teachers, and all support staff of the Christ Kingdom Harvest International School for their great work.

Government: "Investing in the education sector--by reviewing existing policies and developing a sustainable, comprehensive framework for primary, secondary, tertiary, and vocational education--is essential for recovery, especially for disadvantaged youth. The government needs to decentralize the education sector to the fifteen political subdivisions of the country. Elevate the standards at KRTTI and ZRTTI, train teachers locally and internationally, create national research centers, have an attractive instructor and professor compensation as per qualification, build more government schools, renovate the dilapidated public school buildings, offer and enforce compulsory free primary education across the country," Mr. Brown uttered.

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Mr. Brown accentuated that the government must reasonably subsidize registered and licensed private schools, colleges, and universities., stressing it must also mandate their decentralization across the country to ensure accessible and affordable tuition for youth education

"Education is the major way forward for all countries; therefore, every nation must develop its human capital. To prevent the high rate of illiteracy in Liberia, it is incumbent upon the central government to invest more in education than it does now," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Brown congratulated the graduating class, outgoing seniors, and all students whose sacrifices have caused them joy.