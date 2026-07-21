Liberia: 'Our People Need Our Presence More Than Our Money,' - Deputy Minister Jones Urges Bong Officials to Reconnect With Their Communities

Gbarnga — The Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Bill McGill Jones, has challenged appointed government officials from Bong County to reconnect with the people who nurtured them, declaring that ordinary citizens are not asking for extravagant gifts but for leaders who remain accessible, compassionate and committed to giving back to their communities.

Jones made the remarks over the weekend when he celebrated his birthday at the Rainbow Orphanage in Gbarnga, where he donated 250 bags of 25-kilogram rice, cash, and other relief items to orphanages, churches and mosques across the city.

Rather than organizing an elaborate birthday celebration, the Deputy Minister chose to spend the occasion with vulnerable residents, saying serving humanity remains the greatest expression of gratitude for another year of life.

For many residents of Bong County, Jones has become one of the few senior government officials from the county who has consistently maintained close ties with ordinary people. Over the years, he has provided tuition assistance to students attending universities, colleges and grade schools, supported struggling families with medical and financial aid, and responded to numerous humanitarian appeals.

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His statement also comes amid growing public criticism directed at several ministers and deputy ministers originating from Bong County. Although the county boasts one of the largest representations in President Joseph Boakai's administration, many residents have repeatedly expressed disappointment that numerous appointed officials have done little to reconnect with their communities or contribute meaningfully to local development since assuming public office.

Community leaders have increasingly called on those occupying strategic government positions to emulate examples of officials who regularly return home to engage and support their people.

Addressing beneficiaries and community members, Jones said public office should never disconnect leaders from the communities that shaped their lives. He argued that genuine leadership is measured not only by policies and titles but also by the willingness to remain accessible to ordinary citizens.

"I have said this repeatedly because I believe it with every fiber of my being: our people are not asking us to perform miracles or solve every problem overnight. What they truly desire is our presence. They want us to return home, sit among them, listen to their concerns, encourage their children and remind them that success is possible. Sometimes the greatest gift we can offer our communities is simply showing them that we have not forgotten where we came from," Jones declared.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that development begins with relationships and trust, insisting that government officials should maintain regular contact with the communities that supported their rise.

He said returning home should not only happen during election seasons or ceremonial occasions but should become a regular responsibility for every public servant who owes his or her success to the people.

According to him, every visit back to the community creates opportunities to inspire young people, identify pressing local challenges and develop practical ways of improving lives.

"When we come back home, we do more than distribute assistance. We inspire hope. A young boy or girl who sees someone from this community serving at the highest levels of government begins to believe that their own dreams are attainable. Our stories of struggle and perseverance can motivate a generation to work harder, remain disciplined and believe that their circumstances today do not determine their future," he said.

Jones explained that his decision to celebrate his birthday through charity rather than luxury reflected his personal values and appreciation to God for another year of life.

He noted that with Liberia preparing to commemorate its 179th Independence Day, he believed the most meaningful celebration was to

extend compassion to those facing daily hardship, particularly orphaned children and vulnerable families.

He added that birthdays should not merely be occasions for personal enjoyment but opportunities to reflect on one's responsibility toward society.

"There is no greater joy than seeing smiles on the faces of children who have very little. As God continues to bless us, we must become instruments of blessing to others. I could not imagine a better way to celebrate another year of life than standing with orphaned children, praying with religious institutions and sharing what God has entrusted to me with those who need it most," Jones remarked.

As part of the outreach, Jones presented 80 bags of 25-kilogram rice and L$80,000 in cash to two orphanages in Gbarnga. The Rainbow Orphanage received 40 bags of rice and L$50,000, while the Mt. Zion Rescue Mission received 40 bags of rice and L$30,000 to support the care of children under their supervision.

The remaining 170 bags of rice were distributed to churches and mosques across Gbarnga, extending the humanitarian initiative to hundreds of additional beneficiaries as families prepare for the Independence Day celebrations.

Jones said acts of kindness should become a defining culture among Liberia's public officials, stressing that those entrusted with leadership have both a moral and social obligation to uplift disadvantaged communities.

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He challenged fellow government appointees, especially those from Bong County, to become more visible within their communities and use whatever resources they possess to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Leadership is not measured by the size of the office we occupy or the titles attached to our names. It is measured by the number of lives we positively impact. I encourage every appointed official from Bong County and across Liberia to remember the villages, towns and communities that nurtured them. Even if you cannot solve every problem, your presence, encouragement and willingness to stand with your people can make an extraordinary difference," he said.

The charitable exercise also inspired additional support from other public officials. Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Paul T. Lamin, contributed US$200 to the Rainbow Orphanage, reinforcing what participants described as a collective demonstration of compassion and solidarity.

Beneficiaries, including administrators of the orphanages and leaders of several religious institutions, praised Jones' intervention as timely and impactful. They said the donation would help feed vulnerable children and struggling families while easing financial pressure on institutions providing care and support to the needy.