Nigeria: ICPC Confirms Questioning Gbajabiamila

The ICPC investigation followed a directive by President Tinubu after the Presidency disowned the PFIPC as a fraudulent entity.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tueday confirmed questioning the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, concerning its investigation into the activities of a purported Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The commission stated that it invited Mr Gbajabiamila to help establish how the organisation operated for about two years from within the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, despite not being established by any law or presidential proclamation.

It said Mr Gbajabiamila fielded questions from investigators when he visited its headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

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"Mr Gbajabiamila arrived at the Commission in the afternoon and spent some time attending to enquiries from investigators, after which he departed the premises," said Okor Odey Head, Media and Public Communications of the ICPC, in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission, which clarified that Mr Gbajabiamila was not arrested, stated that his appearance "was on the invitation of its investigators and consistent with its ongoing efforts to gather all relevant facts in the matter."

"He was not arrested; he simply willingly honoured an invitation," the statement added.

"Investigations continue, and further updates will be communicated as appropriate."

The commission did not provide details of the questioning session with Mr Gbajabiamila.

The ICPC statement came a day after Mr Gbajabiamila's lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, announced on Monday the top presidential aide's appearance before the commission's investigators.

Mr Ogunye said Mr Gbajabiamila visited the commission at about 3.00 p.m. on Monday, in full cooperation with the ICPC, acting as directed by President Tinubu.

"My client gave his testimony, responded to questions accordingly, and has returned to his duty post," Mr Ogunye wrote.

Mr Tinubu ordered the ICPC earlier this month to investigate the fake agency scandal and submit its findings within 30 days.

The federal government disowned the PFIPC as a fraudulent entity allegedly operated by Adeniyi Adeyemi, who is accused of posing as its director-general.

The scandal came to public attention after Mr Adeyemi allegedly claimed that he paid N400 million in bribes to facilitate the establishment and operation of the purported agency, including money paid to an individual he believed was Mr Gbajabiamila.

Mr Gbajabiamila has denied receiving any bribe from Mr Adeyemi. He has also said he was the person who reported Mr Adeyemi and his activities to the police.

The allegations have triggered investigations into how the purported agency was able to function within the federal bureaucracy despite not having a legal basis.

Using official government documents, the organisation allegedly secured office space at the Federal Secretariat, obtained budgetary allocation, opened accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria and employed public servants.

The circumstances surrounding those activities are among the issues the ICPC is investigating.

The controversy has also led to legal action by Mr Gbajabiamila, who filed a N15 billion defamation suit against Mr Adeyemi after demanding that he retract the bribery allegations and apologise.

Mr Adeyemi is separately facing eight charges regarding the operation of the purported agency before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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The police accused him and two others, who are said to be at large, of conspiracy and forgery involving several official documents.

In one of the counts, the prosecution accused Mr Adeyemi of falsely presenting himself as the Director-General of the purported PFIPC.

The court later issued a warrant for his arrest after repeated failures to appear for trial. He is currently in police custody.

The ICPC said Mr Gbajabiamila's appearance was not an arrest, stressing that he willingly honoured an invitation from its investigators.

"The Commission confirms that the Chief of Staff's visit was on the invitation of its investigators and consistent with its ongoing efforts to gather all relevant facts in the matter. He was not arrested; he simply willingly honoured an invitation," the commission stated.

The investigation is ongoing, the ICPC said, adding that further updates would be provided as appropriate.