Mozambique: HCB Exceeds Its Energy Production Targets

Maputo — The company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam (HCB), on the Zambezi River in the central Mozambican province of Tete, has exceeded its energy production targets for the first half of 2026, generating 6,399.02 gigawatt-hours (GWh) a volume representing 13 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

According to a document, this result is approximately 10 percent above the plan set for the first six months of this year. This performance generated revenues of around 263 million US dollars and a net profit exceeding 115 million dollars.

"These results from a combination of improved hydrological conditions in the Zambezi Basin and rigorous management of dam operations, alongside strengthened engineering and maintenance activities", reads the document.

One of the key indicators presented by HCB was the recovery of usable storage in the Cahora Bassa Reservoir. Between January and June of this year, reserves rose from around 20 percent, a historic low recorded in 2025, to a high of 56 percent, corresponding to a water level of 316.22 meters.

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According to the statement, this recovery represents an increase of approximately 35 percentage points and marks a reversal of the situation seen over the past two years, which were characterized by severe drought.

"Development creates the conditions for the gradual lifting of operational restrictions that have been in place since July 2024. The results demonstrate the company's ability to respond to operational challenges without compromising the sustainability of water resources", said HCB Chairman of the Board Tomás Matola, cited in the document.

According to Matola, in addition to the revenues and net income achieved, the company recorded a first half of the year with no workplace accidents.

He added that the increase in energy production, coupled with the recovery of the reservoir's strategic reserves, reinforces HCB's capacity to ensure a reliable energy supply for Mozambique and regional markets.

Operational performance also had an impact on the Mozambique Stock Exchange. The statement further notes that HCB shares reached a high of 3.00 meticais per share during the first half of the year. During this same period, approximately 27.5 million shares were traded, representing a financial volume of roughly 80.5 million meticais.

Alongside its financial and operational results, the company reports that it continues to invest in development projects in Tete province.

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"Key initiatives include the rehabilitation of National Road 301, spanning 112 kilometers between Matambo and Maroeira; the construction and equipping of the Cahora Bassa District Hospital, and the implementation of the Transformar Project, aimed at developing infrastructure and sustainable systems for agricultural and livestock production", reads the note.

HCB also highlights the Local Economy Development Initiative, a program designed to create local businesses to provide services to the company under contract, thereby fostering entrepreneurship, job creation, and sustainable community development.