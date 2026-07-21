South Africa: Unsafe River Crossing Stands Between Limpopo Villagers and Healthcare

For residents of Mafarafara village outside Burgersfort, reaching the nearest clinic means crossing the Tubatse River on a makeshift bridge and then walking another 1.5km up a steep, bushy gravel road.

The village has no clinic of its own. Residents rely on the Taung Clinic in Ga-Taung village, about six to seven kilometres away, while travelling to other health facilities can cost about R160 for a return trip.

For the past 27 years, residents relied on a 'sewaiwai', a steel cart tied to ropes on both sides of the river and pulled across by villagers. It carried up to four adults and cost R5 for a single trip.

"The sewaiwai has helped sick people, pregnant women and school children to cross," says 56-year old resident, Otho Mnisi.

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But the cart, now damaged and out of use, often filled with water during floods, leaving passengers and their belongings soaked.

In May, Mnisi used part of his SASSA unemployment grant and borrowed money from friends to help other residents build a bridge from corrugated iron, wooden poles, wire and metal rods. He charges R10 to help people cross.

"We decided to build this footbridge because our families, relatives and friends are based in Mafarafara village where they don't have a clinic and a high school," Mnisi says.

A dangerous journey to the clinic

Every morning Mnisi stands at the edge of the 150m-wide river and helps sick people, pregnant women and school children cross.

During the rainy season he keeps a rope nearby in case someone falls into the water.

"But when the rains come and the river gets flooded, the bridge is not enough. Because I can swim, I stay alert," he says.

Mnisi says several people have fallen into the river over the past decade while crossing on the 'sewaiwai'.

Resident Katlego Melvin says several people have drowned in the past while crossing the river with the 'sewaiwai', including a man who was returning from Taung Clinic eight years ago after collecting high blood pressure medication.

The health cost of distance

The difficult crossing and long walk to the clinic affect whether residents can reach basic healthcare, especially during heavy rain when the river floods and the road becomes blocked.

Home-based carers in the area report missed ARV collections and delays in treatment for chronic illnesses when residents cannot cross.

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Mafarafara resident Ronald Malatjie says the steep, bushy road from the bridge to Taung Clinic creates another barrier.

"It's surrounded by steep hills and bushes. When it rains, the road gets blocked. Services are at a snail's pace," he says.

Residents call for mobile clinic

Residents say a mobile clinic would offer the quickest relief while they wait for a permanent solution.

The family of a man who drowned while returning from Taung Clinic after collecting high blood pressure medication says the community needs a clinic of its own.

"We are still hurting from the incident. In his memory, we would appreciate it if the government could build a clinic in Mafarafara and name it after him," a family member told Health-e News.

The local municipality responds

Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality says it is aware of drowning incidents in the past, and that the lack of a clinic remains a major challenge for Mafarafara residents, who rely on health services in Taung or travel to Burgersfort when they can afford transport.

Ward 33 councillor Freddy Mokoena says the municipality will raise the community's concerns with the provincial government.

"The Mayor, Councillor Eddie Maila, will engage the Premier of Limpopo Province and the MEC for Health to explore possible interventions regarding access to healthcare services in Mafarafara, including the possible provision of mobile health services to improve access for the community," he says.

Meanwhile, Mnisi says he knows the makeshift bridge may not withstand heavy rain.

He says he will continue helping residents cross while they wait for a safer route and easier access to healthcare.