South Africa: More Than One Million Cattle Vaccinated Against FMD in North West

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has vaccinated more than one million cattle against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), marking a significant milestone in the province's efforts to contain the outbreak and protect its livestock industry.

The mass vaccination campaign, which commenced in early March 2026, forms part of the national intervention to curb the spread of FMD by vaccinating cattle herds across affected provinces.

According to the department, 1 032 615 cattle have been vaccinated as of 19 July 2026, placing North West among the leading provinces implementing the national FMD vaccination programme.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha said the province has now achieved approximately 74% vaccination coverage of its estimated cattle population and remains on track to reach its target of 80% by the end of August 2026 - a critical threshold for establishing herd immunity.

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Sambatha commended veterinary professionals, animal health technicians and support staff for their dedication in reaching this important milestone.

He also extended his appreciation to Veterinary Services, including livestock farmers, organised agriculture, industry stakeholders, and every individual who has contributed to the success of the vaccination drive.

"Reaching more than one million vaccinated cattle is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the commitment, professionalism, and hard work of our veterinary teams, who have worked tirelessly across all four districts of the province.

"This milestone brings us closer to our goal of vaccinating at least 80% of the provincial herd by the end of August and, ultimately, every eligible animal in the province," Sambatha said.

While welcoming the achievement, the MEC warned against complacency, saying the vaccination campaign is entering a critical phase.

"This is not the finish line; it is an important step in a much longer journey towards controlling and eventually eradicating the disease. This achievement does not mean that officials or farmers can relax.

"We have completed a significant portion of the first round of vaccinations, but once this phase is concluded, we must return to administer a second dose to all vaccinated animals. Full protection depends on completing the vaccination schedule," the MEC said.

Sambatha said vaccination activities are continuing in affected and high-risk areas to maximise coverage and protect the provincial herd. He urged farmers to continue adhering to strict biosecurity measures and ensure that all eligible animals are presented for vaccination.

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The department reiterated its commitment to working closely with livestock farmers, organised agriculture, traditional leaders and all stakeholders to safeguard animal health, protect the agricultural economy and secure the future of the province's livestock industry.