South Africa: Criminals Must Be 'Deprived of Ill-Gotten Wealth' - Justice Minister

21 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the R326 million freezing order granted by the Gauteng High Court demonstrates government's determination to ensure that criminals are stripped of their illegal gains.

The order authorises the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize assets belonging to the alleged members of the Maumela syndicate implicated in the R2 billion Tembisa Hospital looting scandal.

Assets forfeited include high end residential property in affluent areas and luxury vehicles.

"This significant outcome follows an extensive forensic investigation and a review of Tembisa Hospital's Basic Accounting System by the Specialised Audit Services Unit of the National Treasury, into alleged tender fraud and corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

"The investigation was initiated following information provided by the late Babita Deokaran, whose dedication to accountability came at a great personal cost. May her Soul Rest in Peace.

"Minister Kubayi stated that this order demonstrates governments commitment to ensuring that we deprive criminals of ill-gotten wealth, which in many cases is used to hide their crimes, escape accountability and fight against the State," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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