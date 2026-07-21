South Africa: Operation Shanela Strikes Blow Against Organised Crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified its nationwide fight against organised crime, arresting more than 17 500 suspects during its latest high-density Shanela operations conducted between 13 and 19 July 2026.

The week-long operations targeted violent crime, drug trafficking, illegal firearms, illicit trade, immigration offences and wanted suspects, resulting in the arrest of 17 583 people for various crimes across the country.

"In just seven days, 17 583 suspects were arrested for various offences. In addition, detectives traced and arrested 1 777 wanted criminals linked to violent offences including murder, attempted murder, rape, carjackings, illegal possession of firearms, house and business robberies," SAPS said in a statement.

Illegal immigration enforcement

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Police also stepped up the enforcement of immigration laws, arresting 3 622 illegal migrants in operations conducted across the country.

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of arrests, with 1 484, followed by Gauteng with 1 257.

According to SAPS, the operations form part of ongoing efforts to enforce the Immigration Act and dismantle criminal networks linked to illegal immigration.

Millions of rands worth of illicit goods seized

The operations also dealt a significant blow to illicit trade and counterfeit goods.

In the Western Cape, a joint operation involving SAPS, the Western Cape Liquor Board and the SARS Customs Unit seized illicit liquor worth an estimated R12 million in Stellenbosch on 16 July.

In Gauteng, the Provincial Counterfeit Unit confiscated contraband and counterfeit goods valued at R5 million during a three-day enforcement operation.

Meanwhile, in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, police intercepted a truck transporting illicit cigarettes worth an estimated R1.9 million and arrested a 45-year-old suspect.

Drug trafficking remains a key focus

SAPS also intensified its campaign against drug-related crime, arresting 320 suspected drug dealers and 3 113 people for possession of drugs.

The Western Cape accounted for the highest number of drug possession arrests, with 1 800 suspects taken into custody.

In another major breakthrough, SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority secured a High Court preservation order on 19 July against a Rietfontein property linked to a R100 million crystal meth laboratory.

The order authorises the seizure and sale of the property, together with R27 800 in cash confiscated during a raid conducted in November 2024.

A Mexican national was previously arrested in connection with the operation, which police described as a significant blow against international drug syndicates.

Hundreds arrested for violent and serious crimes

Among those arrested during the week were:

156 suspects for murder.

99 for attempted murder.

147 for rape.

1 223 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

639 for the illegal dealing of liquor.

84 for illegal possession of firearms.

75 for illegal possession of ammunition.

586 for possession of dangerous weapons.

744 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police also confiscated 138 unlicensed firearms, including handguns, shotguns and rifles, seized 1 178 rounds of ammunition, recovered various types of drugs and traced 60 hijacked and stolen vehicles.

Provincial operations

Several provinces recorded significant breakthroughs during the week.

In the Free State, the Provincial Tracking Team rearrested 45-year-old Tshidiso Michael Mokhuane, who had been wanted for rape since 2020. He was apprehended in Bloemspruit on 15 July.

In the Eastern Cape, police arrested three suspects for murder and attempted murder following a mob justice incident in Soweto-on-Sea on 14 July that claimed two lives. In a separate operation in Lusikisiki, Crime Intelligence officers arrested a 35-year-old suspect found in possession of three homemade firearms.

In Gauteng, two suspects were arrested in Mamelodi East on 14 July for allegedly extorting residents by demanding payments for illegal electricity connections.

In a separate intelligence-led operation on 17 July, police arrested two suspects, aged 54 and 59, in Tembisa and Ivory Park in connection with ATM bombings. Officers seized two 9mm pistols, three magazines and 26 rounds of live ammunition.

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Operation Dig Deep in the Northern Cape led to the arrest of four foreign nationals in Kuruman and Postmasburg, where controlled purchases and raids resulted in the seizure of mandrax and tik worth R15 000.

In Mpumalanga, police arrested a 44-year-old suspect in Bushbuckridge on 19 July in connection with the murder of a police sergeant and the attempted murder of a police constable. The officers had come under attack after responding to a domestic violence complaint the previous evening.

In the North West, a 52-year-old Lesotho migrant was arrested in Seraleng after being found in possession of dye-stained banknotes linked to ATM bombings.

In Limpopo, intelligence-driven operations in the Capricorn District led to several arrests and the recovery of stolen property. Four suspects were arrested following a business robbery at a lodge in Lebowakgomo, where police also recovered two pistols and ammunition. - SAnews.gov.za