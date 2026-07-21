South Africa: Gauteng Moves to Strengthen Taxi Licence System

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to working with the taxi industry, while defending a review of the province's operating licence system.

The MEC's comments come after concerns were raised by the Gauteng Taxi Industry (GTI) about the Department of Roads and Transport's stakeholder engagement programme and the current model used to issue operating licences.

Diale-Tlabela said the taxi industry remained a key part of Gauteng's public transport network and that government valued its relationship with organised taxi leadership.

"The taxi industry remains a critical pillar in the provision of public transport services, moving millions of Gauteng residents daily," she said.

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She said engagements with taxi operators and associations across the province were in line with the department's constitutional and legislative responsibilities to ensure an efficient, integrated and accountable public transport system.

According to the MEC, structured engagements with the industry remain in place, including quarterly meetings with provincial leadership. She said government continued to view dialogue as the preferred way of addressing challenges in the sector.

Diale-Tlabela also defended the department's decision to review the operating licence issuing model, saying the intervention was prompted by concerns raised within the industry itself.

"These interventions are a direct response to allegations of irregularities, inconsistent administrative practices, and possible corruption within the system," she said.

"We have a responsibility to act decisively to protect legitimate operators and restore public confidence."

The department said preliminary findings from the review had identified discrepancies that required further verification, highlighting the need for stronger oversight and improved systems integrity.

Diale-Tlabela said Transport Operating Licence Administrative Bodies (TOLABs) continued to carry out their statutory responsibilities, but stressed that the department retained overall accountability for ensuring that the licensing system was lawful, transparent and free from irregularities.

The department said it hands over operating licences to qualifying public transport operators every week.

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The MEC has also urged operators who have applied for operating licences, particularly minibus and scholar transport operators, to collect their documents.

Operators who have received SMS notifications or communication through their associations have until Friday, 14 August 2026, to collect their operating licences, the department said. Failure to collect the licences could result in their cancellation.