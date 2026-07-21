South Africa: Minister Welcomes Seizure of Tembisa Hospital Corruption-Linked Assets

Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the final court order to permanently seize luxury assets worth R325 million linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

The assets belong to alleged members of the Maumela syndicate implicated in the Tembisa Hospital looting scandal.

Last year, a Special Investigating Unit investigation found that the syndicate--together with two others--allegedly siphoned off some R2 billion earmarked for the improvement of healthcare services at the hospital in a complex web of fraud and corruption.

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"We implore the Assets Forfeiture Unit to expedite the recovery process.

"We are also calling upon law enforcement agencies to complete the job through the arrest and criminal prosecution of Hangwani Maumela and his ilk. No one should be allowed to help themselves to resources which were meant for the sick--only a sick society will allow that to happen without any far-reaching and concrete repercussions," Motsoaledi said in a statement on Monday.

The seized assets include:

· ERF 45/0 Bantry Bay, 67 Victoria Road, Cape Town, valued at R88.57 million

· ERF 15/0 Hartbeespoort, 29 Peninsula Street, Pecanwood Estate, valued at R13.66 million

· ERF 28/0 Sandton, 25 Oxford Avenue, Sandhurst, valued at R69.75 million

· ERF 28/12 Sandton, 25A Oxford Avenue, Sandhurst, valued at R71.66 million

· ERF 25/5 Ballito, 5 Reserve Close, Zimbali Coastal Estate, valued at R9.41 million

· ERF 1099/00049 and ERF 1099/00133, Twin Towers, 191 Beach Road, Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town, valued at R41.5 million

· Lamborghini Urus Aventador SVJ valued at R17.99 million

· Lamborghini Huracan STO valued at R 8.75 million

· Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe valued at R17.99 million

· Lamborghini Urus valued at R6.99 million

· Bentley Continental GT V8 valued at R4.19 million

· Isuzu D-Max valued at R538 600

· Multipurpose trailer

· Regency 250 LE3 boat valued at R1.96 million

All proceeds recovered from the forfeiture will be paid into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account and ringfenced for use by the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).