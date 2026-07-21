Kenya: High Court to Rule On Bid to Halt Upper Imenti Forest Developments On July 30

Nairobi — The fate of proposed developments in Upper Imenti Forest will be determined on July 30 when the High Court rules on an application seeking to suspend plans for an airstrip, State Lodge, golf course and road expansion.

The court will decide on the applications pending the hearing of a constitutional challenge over the projects and amendments to the Forest Conservation and Management Act.

The ruling date was set after parties filed their written submissions, with the National Assembly urging the court to dismiss the application for conservatory orders, arguing the petition is speculative and unsupported by evidence, while the petitioner insists government agencies are already evaluating the contested projects, making the threat to the forest real and imminent.

In its submissions, the National Assembly argued that the petitioners had failed to satisfy the legal threshold for the grant of conservatory orders, maintaining that no decision has been made to excise, allocate, license or authorize any development within Upper Imenti Forest.

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It told the court that the petition is founded on speculation rather than fact, asserting that there is no evidence the government has approved or commenced construction of the proposed Kithoka Airstrip, State Lodge, golf course, Meru Bypass extension or any related infrastructure within the forest.

The National Assembly further submitted that the petition relies largely on newspaper reports and social media posts, which it argued amount to hearsay and carry little evidentiary value.

It also defended the contested amendment to Section 56(2) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, arguing that the provision merely creates a legal framework for easements relating to public roads and public utilities and does not authorize the projects identified by the petitioners.

According to the National Assembly, issuing conservatory orders at this stage would unnecessarily interfere with Parliament's constitutional mandate to legislate and could delay critical public infrastructure projects, contrary to the public interest.

However, petitioner Francis Awino urged the court to reject those arguments, saying the respondents had effectively acknowledged that government agencies are considering proposals for an airstrip, State Lodge, golf course and the extension of the Meru Bypass Road near Upper Imenti Forest.

In a supplementary affidavit, Awino argued that the respondents' own filings demonstrate that the proposed developments are under active consideration, undermining claims that the petition is speculative.

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He also challenged the public participation process undertaken for the proposed Kithoka Airstrip, contending that it failed to meaningfully involve conservation organisations, environmental experts and other key stakeholders.

According to Awino, members of the public were not provided with adequate environmental, ecological and technical information to enable informed participation before the projects were considered.

The petitioner maintains that the proposed developments pose a significant threat to one of the country's important forest ecosystems and should not proceed until the court determines whether they comply with the Constitution and environmental laws.

Through the application, Awino is seeking conservatory orders barring the excision, allocation, licensing or implementation of any development within Upper Imenti Forest pending the hearing and determination of the constitutional petition.

The petition also challenges recent amendments to the Forest Conservation and Management Act, arguing that they could weaken legal safeguards protecting public forests by facilitating infrastructure development without adequate constitutional and environmental safeguards.

The High Court is expected to determine on July 30 whether the petitioners have established a prima facie case warranting temporary orders preserving the status quo until the constitutional issues raised in the petition are fully heard and determined.