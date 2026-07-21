Kenya: 22 Pedestrians Arraigned in Nairobi Over Illegal Thika Road Crossings

Nairobi — Twenty-two pedestrians have been arrested and arraigned in court for illegally crossing the Thika Superhighway at Allsops instead of using a footbridge, as authorities intensify enforcement against unsafe road use blamed for hundreds of deaths each year.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said Tuesday the suspects were charged following a joint operation with the National Police Service (NPS) and Nairobi City County aimed at curbing pedestrian-related road accidents.

The accused face charges of crossing a road at an undesignated point and willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic under Section 90(2)(c) of the Traffic Act (Cap 403).

Under the Traffic (Minor Offences) Rules, pedestrians who ignore designated footbridges and crossings are liable to fines starting from Sh500, although courts may impose higher penalties depending on the circumstances. Failure to pay the fines may attract custodial sentences.

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The enforcement operation targets pedestrians who cross busy multi-lane highways despite the availability of footbridges, exposing themselves and motorists to danger by forcing drivers to brake or swerve suddenly.

NTSA said the exercise forms part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to improve pedestrian compliance with traffic laws through both enforcement and public education.

"The operation is being undertaken jointly with the National Police Service and Nairobi City County to enhance compliance with traffic regulations and promote safer road use among pedestrians," the Authority said.

The crackdown comes amid growing concern over the number of pedestrians killed on Kenyan roads.

According to NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa, pedestrians accounted for 836 of the 2,150 road deaths recorded in the first half of 2026, making them the single largest category of road traffic fatalities.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Authority said pedestrians accounted for 38 percent of all road crash deaths recorded as of June 30.

"This is alarming, and ending pedestrian fatalities requires concerted efforts from everyone. We call upon all stakeholders to play their part," NTSA said.

The Authority emphasized that pedestrian compliance remains critical to reducing road fatalities.

"As the primary road users, pedestrian compliance is vital. Pedestrians must commit to using available footbridges and designated crossings at all times," it said.

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NTSA estimates that road crashes cost Kenya about Sh450 billion annually in lost economic output and has warned that the burden could rise to 10 percent of GDP by 2030 if current trends persist.