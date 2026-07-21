South Sudan: Bishops Call for Peace and Dialogue Ahead of December Elections

Juba — At the conclusion of their annual assembly, held from July 15 to 17, 2026, the Catholic bishops of South Sudan issued an urgent appeal to address the serious challenges facing the country. Among their main concerns are the nation's mounting economic challenges, including sharp currency depreciation and skyrocketing prices of goods and services, as well as ongoing violence between armed groups and security forces, and the encroachment of Uganda People's Defence Forces into South Sudan's southern borders.

With democratic elections scheduled for December 22, 2026, the bishops called on political leaders, institutions, and all citizens to prioritize peace, dialogue, and constitutional order. They also raised concerns about the December 22 election date, which coincides with Christmas, noting that a "looming transitional and constitutional crisis" exists regardless of whether elections proceed.

In the statement, released by Sr. Laurencila Akinyi of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Anne (FSSA), the bishops also appealed to the international community and humanitarian partners to step up their support for a population severely affected by food insecurity. Recurrent flooding continues to devastate large areas of the country, destroying crops and undermining the livelihoods of thousands of families.

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Finally, the bishops reaffirmed the urgent need to fully implement the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement in good faith and to base electoral decisions on dialogue, mutual trust, constitutional order, and the common good. They also appealed to all South Sudanese to reject violence, hatred, tribalism, and misinformation, emphasizing that citizens share a common destiny.