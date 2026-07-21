Africa: Soweto Marathon Outstanding Prize Money - Athletes to Receive 'Partial' Payment

Eight months after crossing the finish line, Soweto Marathon winners may finally receive some of their long-overdue prize money.

Athletes still waiting for prize money from the 2025 Soweto Marathon may finally receive what they are owed.

Well, at least part of it.

On 17 July, Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) issued a statement outlining efforts to resolve the ongoing payment matter, which has left the race winners still waiting for their winnings eight months after the race.

According to the statement, CGA convened a meeting with the beneficiary clubs of the Soweto Marathon on 11 May to obtain an update from race organisers regarding the outstanding prize money. In the statement, the provincial athletics body also reaffirmed its decision not to sanction the 2026 edition of the race "until all their governance matters have been resolved".

Crucially, during the meeting, race organisers advised that "limited funds" from the 2024 Soweto Marathon are currently available and are being held by the Gauteng Sports Confederation (GSC).

According to the statement, CGA has since engaged the confederation to facilitate the release of the funds.

"Although the available funds are insufficient to settle the outstanding prize money in full, CGA has committed to facilitating the distribution of the available funds to affected athletes as soon as reasonably possible, while continuing its efforts to...