South Africa: Sign the Copyright Bill - Protect Musicians From Exploitative Collecting Societies

South Africa has a new Copyright Amendment Bill that has yet to be signed into law. However, among the groups that need reform of the copyright law are musicians, who need protection from exploitation by collecting societies.

A ruling by the Constitutional Court on 26 June 2026 has sparked renewed interest in the status of copyright legal reform efforts in South Africa.

A topic that strikes most people as obscure and technical has important daily ramifications on many of our everyday entertainment and work activities. From education to creativity, entertainment to economic development, copyright is very important, shaping how we learn and create new things and can earn a living from them.

This affects a wide range of groups of people, from educators and Wikipedia editors who want greater freedom to use copyrighted works to lower barriers for education, to people who create YouTube videos, and those who want to reuse historic and cultural video clips to better tell South African stories, and, very importantly, musicians who need stronger protections so they can be paid fairly for their work.

The amending of South Africa's very outdated copyright law, first drafted in 1978, revised only a few times, the last being when it was lightly amended in 2002, is wildly out of date. Written for an apartheid-era South Africa that was only just about to get television, it has no adaptation to the new world the internet...