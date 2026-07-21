Kenya: Disregard Fake Kenyans.Co.Ke Graphic Falsely Attributing Mt Kenya MP Rankings to Infotrak

IN SHORT: A graphic carrying the Kenyans.co.ke branding falsely claims polling firm InfoTrak ranked the worst-performing MPs in Kenya's Mt Kenya region. We found no such report, while the graphic contains fabricated scores, spelling mistakes and other signs it is fake.

A graphic circulating on Facebook claims to show the 10 worst-performing members of parliament in Kenya's Mt Kenya region in 2026.

It ranks Kiambu Town MP John Machua Waithaka as the poorest performer, with a score of 6%, followed by Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town) with 10%, and Elijah Kururia (Gatundu North) and Patrick Munene (Chuka) with 13% each, among others.

The graphic carries the branding of Kenyan news outlet Kenyans.co.ke and says the rankings are based on research by InfoTrak, a Kenyan polling and market research firm. It is dated 1 July 2026.

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The graphic has also been shared here, here, here, here and here.

Kenya is preparing for its 2027 general election, making opinion polls on elected leaders especially influential. The Mt Kenya region is one of the country's largest voting blocs.

But is the graphic authentic? We checked.

No evidence of this ranking from InfoTrak

InfoTrak released its latest report, the CountyTrak Performance Index 2026, on 1 July 2026. Based on interviews with 87,286 respondents between January and May, the report measures the performance of MPs, senators and women representatives, using indicators such as service delivery, accessibility, responsiveness and leadership.

While the report ranks the performance of elected leaders, including MPs, nationally and by region, it does not rank the worst-performing MPs in the Mt Kenya region, as claimed in the graphic.

Comparing the graphic with InfoTrak's published results reveals several inconsistencies.

For example, the suspicious graphic gives Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu a performance score of 20%, while InfoTrak's report gives him 56%. It rates Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri at 19.5%, but the official report gives him 49%.

The graphic also assigns Gatundu North MP Elijah Kururia a score of 13%. But Kururia does not appear in the official report, which states that MPs without published scores are excluded.

Further signs graphic fake

The graphic further contains several obvious errors that further undermine its credibility.

Kinangop is misspelt as "Kinagop", Igembe as "Igemebe", and Runyenjes as "Runyejes". It is unlikely that a professional news organisation would publish a graphic containing such mistakes.

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Although the graphic carries the Kenyans.co.ke logo and branding, we found no trace of it on the publication's verified Facebook page or X account, where it normally publishes such graphics.

The graphic is fake. It misrepresents InfoTrak's findings, fabricates MP performance scores and falsely attributes them to both InfoTrak and Kenyans.co.ke.