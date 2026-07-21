South Africa: Generations Moves Timeslot for the First Time in 32 Years

Generations: The Legacy moves to 8.30pm from 27 July, its first timeslot change since it began in the early 1990s.

Uzalo takes over the 8pm slot, as SABC1 reshuffles its weeknight schedule alongside Skeem Saam at 7.30pm.

Generations: The Legacy will move timeslots for the first time in 32 years, as SABC1 reshuffles its weekday primetime schedule from Monday, 27 July.

The long-running soapie will shift from its longstanding 8pm slot to 8.30pm, while Uzalo moves into the 8pm slot it once followed. Skeem Saam remains unchanged at 7.30pm. The new weeknight line-up will run Skeem Saam at 7.30pm, Uzalo at 8pm, and Generations: The Legacy at 8.30pm.

SABC1 channel head Ofentse Thinane said both dramas remain central to the channel's evening schedule.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Uzalo and Generations built these evenings together, and both remain exactly where they belong, at the heart of SABC1 prime time. From 27 July, they simply trade places. Viewers will continue to enjoy both programmes back-to-back. Generations: The Legacy is not stepping out of prime time. It is closing it," Thinane said.

The change comes as Uzalo continues to rank as South Africa's most-watched television programme, while Generations: The Legacy remains one of SABC1's longest-running and most established soapies, still ahead of Skeem Saam in viewership.

SABC has not given a reason for the swap beyond describing it as a schedule refresh.

The broadcaster says it will announce further programming changes on 27 July, when the new schedule takes effect.