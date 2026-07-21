Nigeria: Unilag Begins Post-UTME July 27, Warns Candidates Against Malpractice

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has warned candidates sitting for its 2026-2027 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Aptitude Test against examination malpractice and violation of guidelines.

The warning is in a statement issued on Tuesday by the university's registrar and secretary to council, Mrs Abosede Wickliffe.

She stated that the online aptitude test would be held from July 27 to July 31 under remotely proctored examination conditions.

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She said candidates must strictly comply with all examination instructions, warning that violations could attract disqualification or other disciplinary sanctions.

She also said that candidates must use only laptops with in-built webcams and microphones throughout the examination.

She added that mobile phones, tablets, external webcams, smart glasses, headphones and other electronic devices were prohibited during the test.

The registrar said candidates must remain alone in a quiet, well-lit environment throughout the 30-minute examination.

She added that speaking, reading questions aloud or allowing unauthorised persons into the examination area would constitute misconduct.

She advised candidates to ensure stable internet connectivity and uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the examination.

She noted that the university would not be liable for disruptions caused by power outages, network failures or other technical issues beyond its control.

She added that candidates experiencing technical difficulties should immediately use the "Need Help?" feature on the examination platform.

The university registrar said participation in the mock examination, available until July 25, was mandatory for all candidates.

She explained that the mock examination would test device compatibility, internet connectivity, webcam functionality and overall system readiness.

The registrar added that the Safe Examination Browser supports only Windows 10 or later and macOS Ventura or later operating systems.

She urged candidates to use the same laptop, internet connection and examination environment for both mock and actual examinations.

The registrar also warned candidates against patronising unauthorised individuals, cybercafés, business centres or CBT centres claiming affiliation with UNILAG.

She stressed that the aptitude test would be conducted strictly online from locations chosen by candidates.

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She said the only approved fee for the screening exercise is ₦5,500, comprising ₦2,000 for the application and ₦3,500 for administrative fees.

She advised candidates to obtain information only through the university's official website and verified communication channels.

The university registrar warned that fraud, impersonation, unauthorised assistance or examination malpractice could lead to cancellation of applications or examination results.

She reiterated that all decisions relating to the conduct and outcome of the Post-UTME Aptitude Test would be final and binding. (NAN)