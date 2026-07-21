Namibia: Collision On Otjiwarongo-Otavi B1 Road Claims Two Lives

Otjiwarongo — Two people died after a head-on collision involving a 16-seater minibus and a Volvo sedan on the B1 road between Otjiwarongo and Otavi on Friday.

Namibian Police Force Otjozondjupa regional community affairs commander, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Saturday that the crash occurred at approximately 19h20 about 30 kilometres south of Otavi.

It is alleged that the driver of the sedan was overtaking another vehicle when he encountered an oncoming 16-seater Toyota Quantum at close range.

"In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, both drivers swerved off the roadway in the same direction and resulted in the two vehicles colliding," she said.

The Volvo's driver died instantly at the scene, while a passenger in the Quantum, who had sustained serious injuries was declared dead a few minutes later, said Mbeha.

The Quantum was travelling from Otavi towards Otjiwarongo, while the sedan was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Volvo was carrying three occupants, including the driver, while the minibus had 16 occupants, including its driver.

All injured passengers were transported to Otjiwarongo State Hospital for medical treatment, while the identities of the deceased two had not yet been established by Saturday morning.

Police investigations continue.

-Nampa