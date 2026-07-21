Namibia: Police Destroy Drugs Seized Across Hardap

Mariental — The Namibian Police Force in the Hardap region on Friday destroyed drugs and other contraband worth N$462 510, saying the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to ensure confiscated narcotics do not return to communities.

The drugs, seized between January and December 2025, were displayed to members of the media before being transported to the Mariental State Hospital incinerator for destruction on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Hardap regional police head of the crime investigations division, Deputy Commissioner Theodore Kotungondo, thanked members of the public for assisting the police with information that led to successful drug seizures.

"First and foremost, let me thank our law-abiding citizens who continue providing the police with crucial information that has led to the successful confiscation of these drugs.

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I urge them to continue coming forward with more information because the police cannot do this on their own," Kotungondo said.

He said the destruction of confiscated drugs is conducted at neutral venues to ensure transparency and reassure the public that seized drugs are not returned to the streets.

Kotungondo further noted that most of the drugs confiscated in the Hardap region originate from Rehoboth, Mariental and Kalkrand, while smaller quantities are seized in towns and villages across the region.

Kotungondo said the drugs destroyed on Friday represent only those linked to cases that have been finalised by the courts in the region.

During the reporting period of January-December 2025, drugs with an estimated street value of N$2.6 million were confiscated in the region. These included 2 757 Mandrax tablets, 30.127 kilogrammes of skunk cannabis, 12.857kg cannabis, and 400 units of crack cocaine.

A total 283 drug-related cases registered were registered, resulting in the arrest of 100 suspects comprising 75 men, 20 women and five juveniles. Of these cases, 50 have been finalised, leading to 44 convictions in the Hardap region.

"The remaining drugs seized during the reporting period are still being kept in police custody as exhibits for cases that are pending before the courts and will only be destroyed once the legal process has been completed," Kotungondo explained.

Kotungondo reiterated that drug dealing and possession remain criminal offences in Namibia and warned that offenders will face the full force of the law. -Nampa