Namibia: Students Demand NSFAF in Every Region

The National African Students' Association (NASA) has called for the decentralisation of the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), saying the absence of regional offices continues to disadvantage thousands of students, particularly those in rural and remote communities.

In a statement issued yesterday, NASA national secretary for academics, sports, arts and culture Abel Miguel said that while NSFAF has played a pivotal role in expanding access to higher education, its centralised operations remain a major obstacle for many beneficiaries.

"Despite the availability of online application systems and guidelines, these measures are not sufficient to address the realities faced by many students," Miguel said.

He said students outside major urban centres are often forced to travel long distances to seek assistance with funding applications, appeals and other administrative matters, incurring transport costs many cannot afford.

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According to NASA, limited access to reliable internet services, delays in resolving funding queries and the lack of face-to-face support have resulted in late registrations, disrupted academic programmes and, in some cases, students abandoning their studies.

The student body said establishing fully functional NSFAF offices in all 14 regions would improve access to services, speed up the processing of applications and funding queries, reduce pressure on the fund's national office, and enhance transparency and accountability. It also argued that regional offices would create employment opportunities while bringing services closer to students.

"Education is a right, not a privilege determined by geographical location," Miguel said.

He described the establishment of regional offices as a necessity rather than a luxury, arguing that equitable access to financial assistance is essential for social justice and Namibia's long-term human capital development.

NASA urged the education ministry and NSFAF management and other stakeholders to prioritise the rollout of regional offices to improve service delivery.

The call comes amid ongoing complaints from students who say delays in funding continue to disrupt their academic progress and well-being.One student, who asked not to be named, described delayed funding as a source of emotional, financial and academic hardship.

The student said the daily reality for many beneficiaries is one of being "depressed, hungry and tired," with uncertainty over allowances leaving them struggling to survive while pursuing their studies.

"The NSFAF loan is more than money. It is a lifeline. You cannot focus on studying when you do not know if you will have a place to sleep tomorrow," the student said.

According to the student, delayed payments often leave beneficiaries unable to pay for accommodation, food, transport and other necessities. Some survive on one meal a day, while others walk long distances to campus because they cannot afford transport.

The student said hunger, stress and anxiety also undermine academic performance by making it difficult to concentrate in lectures or prepare for examinations.

Beyond financial hardship, students spend hours in queues at NSFAF offices, waiting on telephone lines or submitting appeals that often go unanswered.

"The result is chronic exhaustion. Students are tired of explaining themselves to landlords, tired of asking struggling family members for help, and tired of a system that treats their education as optional," the student added.

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While acknowledging that managing student funding is a complex process, the student said timely communication, greater transparency and adherence to payment schedules would ease the burden on beneficiaries and restore confidence in the system.

"Students are not asking for luxuries. They are asking for the support they were promised, on time," the student said.

NSFAF has in recent years digitised much of its application process to improve efficiency.

However, student organisations maintain that online services alone cannot address the practical challenges faced by students living in areas with poor internet connectivity or limited access to digital resources.

NSFAF was contacted for comment in early July and again on 14 July 2026. No response had been received by the time of publication.

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