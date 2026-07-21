Malawi: Bullets Part Ways With Defender Khumbo Banda

21 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have announced that defender Khumbo Banda has left the club by mutual consent.

The Malawian giants confirmed the departure in a statement, with the 31-year-old's exit bringing his brief spell at the club to an end.

Banda arrived at the People's Team in 2025 following his move from Goshen City Dedza Dynamos, going on to make 17 appearances during his time at Nyasa Big Bullets.

The defender was part of the squad that enjoyed silverware success last season, helping the club lift both the Airtel Top 8 and the Castel Challenge Cup.

His departure comes just days after Nyasa Big Bullets confirmed the exit of long-serving midfielder Mike Mkwate, whose contract was terminated following a recommendation from head coach Wedson Nyirenda.

The club have yet to comment on potential incomings to bolster their defensive options following Banda's exit.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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