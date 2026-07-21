Malawi: Cops Swoop On Lorry 'Smuggling' 100 Stolen Railway Bars Hidden Under Scrap Metal in Dawn Raid

Two men have been arrested after police intercepted a seven-tonne lorry allegedly smuggling more than 100 stolen railway bars and sleepers, hidden beneath a layer of scrap metal, in a dramatic early morning bust.

James Maliongo, 26, and Andrew Mpezeni, 22, were caught in the act after officers received a tip-off that a vehicle carrying suspected stolen railway materials was making its way from Thekelani towards Thyolo, Malawi.

Thyolo Police deputy public relations officer Blessing Rabson revealed that detectives scrambled to set up an ad hoc roadblock, swooping on the lorry at around 3am.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the haul of more than 100 stolen railway bars and sleepers, cunningly concealed beneath scrap metal in an apparent bid to evade detection.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Detectives swiftly mounted an ad hoc roadblock and intercepted the lorry at around 3am. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered more than 100 railway bars and sleepers hidden beneath a layer of scrap metal. The vehicle was impounded and the two suspects were taken into custody," Rabson said.

The lorry was seized on the spot, while the two suspects were hauled into custody as police launched a full investigation.

Rabson confirmed that both men are expected to be slapped with charges of possession of goods reasonably suspected to have been stolen, as well as illegal transportation of suspected stolen property.

Maliongo hails from Vulera Village, under Traditional Authority M'biza in Mulanje District, while Mpezeni comes from Gilioti Village, under Inkosi Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

Investigations are ongoing.