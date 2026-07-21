Namibia: United Overpower Rehoboth to Strengthen Title Challenge

Trustco United delivered an impressive attacking display on Saturday to defeat Rehoboth 66-47 at home in Round 8 of the Namibia Rugby Union Premier League.

United, who were targeting a bonus-point victory to strengthen their position in the standings, crossed the whitewash 10 times, while Rehoboth replied with six tries in an entertaining, high-scoring encounter.

The hosts made a flying start when the hard Lintvelt touched down for the opening try, although Enrique Husselmann was unable to add the conversion.

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Rehoboth responded positively despite the early setback, reducing the deficit through a penalty by Miquel Busch.

United's standout performer, Jurgen Meyer, then scored the first of his four tries after excellent build-up play from Lintvelt and Husselmann.

Husselmann added the conversion to extend the hosts' advantage to 12-3.

Although United dominated possession for long periods, the first-half scoreline did not fully reflect Rehoboth's determination and improved performance. The visitors remained competitive throughout and repeatedly tested the home side's defence.

United's 10 tries came from Meyer (four), Lintvelt (two), while Suramie Kambombo, DJ Holtzhausen, Irongwa Atshivudhi, and Gerhard Opperman each crossed once. Husselmann was in excellent form with the boot, converting eight of the 10 tries.

Rehoboth also impressed in attack, with Keathan Freygang and Carl Freygang each scoring two tries, while Kelvin Cloete and Dihlen Daries added one apiece. Busch enjoyed an outstanding afternoon, converting four tries and adding three penalties.

The victory earned United five league points, including the bonus point for scoring at least four tries, while Rehoboth also claimed a valuable bonus point after crossing the try line six times, keeping their hopes of a top four finish alive.

United now move up to second place in the standings with 41 points, while Rehoboth remain sixth on 16 points.

Elsewhere, Grootfontein maintained their place at the top of the table with a commanding 50-14 victory over Western Suburbs, taking their tally to 43 points.

Wanderers secured a maximum haul of points with a 26-15 away win over Dolphins but slipped to third on 40 points. Dolphins remain seventh with 14 points.

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Western Suburbs, still searching for their first win of the season, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just one point.

Unam returned to winning ways with a convincing 48-33 victory over Reho Falcons at the Unam Stadium. The result keeps Unam fifth on the table with 24 points, while Reho Falcons occupy eighth place with nine points.

Kudus, who did not play over the weekend, remains fourth on 26 points and still has two matches in hand. -Nampa