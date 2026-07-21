Namibia: Kanalelo Returns With Stars in His Eyes

Ronnie Kanalelo believes African Stars are dreaming bigger than ever before, and that ambition is exactly what lured him back to the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) champions.

After a brief spell away at FC Ongos, the highly-rated local tactician has signed a two-year deal to lead Stars for a second time, with one clear mission: to transform the country's most successful club into a force capable of competing with the best in southern Africa.

"This project excites me because the ambitions are different," Kanalelo said after his appointment.

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"Our first objective is to get beyond the CAF Champions League preliminary stages. At the same time, we want to develop young talent that can become the backbone of this club. The goal is for African Stars to become a dominant force not only in Namibia but throughout the SADC region."

He said the club wants to measure itself against the continent's respected outfits from Botswana, Angola, South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

"We still have a long way to go. We need to raise our standards so that top-quality players see African Stars as the place to be. That starts with creating the right environment, having the right vision and following a clear process," he said. Kanalelo believes sustainable success will not come through expensive signings alone, but by investing in the club's youth structures.

"We've had discussions about both short-term and long-term plans. We want to strengthen our junior structures so talented youngsters can naturally progress into the first team. That pathway is very important if we want lasting success," he said.

African Stars confirmed Kanalelo's reappointment on their social media platforms, describing his return as a significant boost for the club. "His experience, character and understanding of what it means to represent this badge will be invaluable as we strive for excellence," the club said.

Kanalelo initially left African Stars in February before taking charge of FC Ongos. He now returns to a familiar dressing room with renewed expectations and an even broader vision.

His immediate challenge will be preparing the reigning league champions for the 2026/27 CAF Champions League preliminary round, with first-leg fixtures scheduled for 4 to 6 September and the return legs from 11 to 13 September. The kick-off date for the new NPFL season has yet to be announced.

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