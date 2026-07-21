West Africa: Liberia Wins Two Key Ecowas Posts As Brumskine Named Judge, Zuo Appointed Commissioner

21 July 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Liberia has secured two influential positions within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with the regional bloc approving the appointments of Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine as a Judge of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice and Hon. Dehpue Yenpea Zuo as Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture.

The appointments were endorsed by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government during its latest summit, strengthening Liberia's representation in the regional institution.

Brumskine will serve as a judge of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice for the 2026-2030 term. She is among five judges approved by the Authority to serve on the regional court during the new mandate.

Zuo, who currently serves as Liberia's Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, was appointed Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission. His tenure will officially begin on September 1, 2026.

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Brumskine, managing partner of CMB Law Firm in Monrovia and a prominent advocate for women's rights, is the daughter of the late Liberian politician and legal luminary Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine. She was the vice presidential candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in the 2023 presidential election, running alongside Alexander B. Cummings.

Reacting to her appointment, Brumskine described the selection process as highly competitive and expressed gratitude to those who supported her candidacy.

"I fought for it. I deserve it. But this win is not for me. It is for Liberia. It is for Liberian women, Liberian lawyers, Liberian diplomats, and the nation," she said.

She pledged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while serving on the regional court.

"I will serve with competence. I will serve with dignity. I will serve with integrity. We have a new cohort, a new breed of global leaders representing Liberia. I owe it to you. But most of all, I owe it to Jesus Christ," she added.

Zuo's appointment follows the adoption of recommendations from the 96th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers on statutory appointments for the 2026-2030 cycle.

As Deputy Minister for Economic Management, Zuo has overseen Liberia's macroeconomic planning, coordinated national budget alignment with development priorities, and led efforts to mobilize external financing for the country's economic agenda.

The twin appointments are expected to enhance Liberia's influence within ECOWAS, giving the country a stronger voice in regional judicial affairs, economic policy, and agricultural development at a time when the bloc is pursuing deeper integration and economic cooperation across West Africa.

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