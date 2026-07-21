South Africa: Idac Boss Andrea Johnson Insists Complaints Against Crime Intelligence Point to State Capture

Anti-corruption directorate boss Andrea Johnson has dug in her heels and insisted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that complaints against Crime Intelligence officers, referred to her office by a politician, point to State Capture. She has essentially denied accusations that the case is part of a plot to impede certain investigations.

A picture of State Capture emerges when looking at cases against Crime Intelligence officers together, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) boss Andrea Johnson told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

Johnson spoke against suggestions and accusations that Idac had acted outside its mandate when pursuing cases against certain Crime Intelligence officers.

She was initially meant to testify before the Madlanga Commission last week, but on the way there she was rushed to hospital, where she was booked off sick for a few days.

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The commission is investigating accusations that a criminal cartel has infiltrated the state.

'State Capture and corruption'

Johnson was well enough to testify on Tuesday and her version of events paints an exceptionally worrying picture of what has been happening in Crime Intelligence, the controversial police unit meant to safeguard South Africa from top-tier criminals.

Even if her testimony is found to be lacking substance, all the countering accusations around Crime Intelligence still point to underhanded elements within the country's critical law enforcement arena.

Reading sections of a statement prepared for the commission, Johnson on Tuesday said: "When looked at [Crime Intelligence cases] holistically, the cases depict State Capture, fraud, corruption and...