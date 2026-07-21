Africa: Ballon d'Or 2026 Ranking - Yamal Emerges Favourite After Spain's World Cup Triumph

Spain's World Cup triumph has propelled Lamine Yamal to top of the Ballon d'Or 2026 rankings.

The Barcelona winger is now regarded as the leading contender for the prestigious individual award after playing a key role in Spain's successful campaign.

Yamal tops the list ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who is ranked second, while England striker Harry Kane occupies third place.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, who claimed the award in 2025, is fourth, followed by his France teammate Kylian Mbappé.

Another French star, Michael Olise, is sixth, with England midfielders Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice ranked seventh and eighth respectively.

Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is ninth, while Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completes the top 10.

The current ranking places Yamal in a strong position to claim the award, with his performances for both club and country likely to be key factors in the final voting.

Ballon d'Or 2026 ranking