Liberia: Van Dave Harmon Close to Signing With LPRC Oilers

- LPRC Oilers FC are closing in on the signing of veteran striker Van Dave Harmon, with sources indicating the deal is 85% complete and an official announcement expected soon.

Harmon would reunite with head coach Cooper Sannoh, who previously worked with the forward at Barrack Young Controllers (BYC).

The two enjoyed a successful partnership there, winning the Liberian League title and FA Cup while competing in the CAF Champions League.

The striker established himself as one of Liberia's top attacking talents at BYC before embarking on an extensive career abroad.

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He has played in Oman's First Division, the Kosovo Super League, Algeria's Ligue Professionnelle and Albanian football, while earning multiple call-ups to the Liberia Lone Star national team. He has made seven appearances for the national team, scoring once in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cape Verde.

Harmon won the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division Golden Boot in 2018 after returning to sign with BYC for the 2017-18 season.

He later won two trophies with FC Ballkani in Kosovo -- the 2022-23 Kosovo Super League and the 2022-23 Kosovo Super Cup.

His career has also included stints with Diambars in Senegal, Metta in Latvia, 1. SC Znojmo in the Czech second division, Drenica in Kosovo and Laçi in the Albanian top flight.

If completed, Harmon would become the club's ninth signing of the transfer window, joining Benjamin Sackor, Onimus Beyan, Augustine Dayougar -- who led Black Man Warriors to back-to-back Orange Cup titles -- Daniel Harris, on loan from Nimba United at Watanga where he helped the club win the league title, Elijah Kumeh from Discovery. Other new signing include: Abraham Chea, Folley Massaquoi and Coleman Karimu.

Coach Sannoh's continues to build his squad with a blend of experience and quality ahead of the new season.