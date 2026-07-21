Liberia Int'l Jessica Quachie Signs Two-Year Deal With Malta's Swieqi United

- Liberia women's national team midfielder Jessica Quachie has completed a two-year transfer to Maltese Women's League side Swieqi United FC, continuing her professional career in European football.

Quachie joins Swieqi United from Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem, where she gained experience in the Israeli Women's Premier League after signing a two-year contract in July 2025.

The move marks another major milestone for the former Real Muja FC midfielder, who is expected to strengthen Swieqi United's midfield ahead of the new season. The Maltese club has emerged as one of the country's leading women's teams and recently became one of the first clubs in Malta to offer semi-professional contracts to its women's players as part of its commitment to advancing the women's game.

Swieqi United finished runners-up in the 2023-24 Maltese Women's League and won the domestic Women's Knock-Out Trophy during the 2022-23 season. The club has established itself as one of the top contenders in Maltese women's football.

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Quachie has enjoyed a steady rise since beginning her international career with Liberia's youth teams in 2020. She represented the Under-17 side during the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers, scoring Liberia's only goal in a defeat to Guinea.

She earned her first senior national team call-up in December 2023 and made her competitive debut during the 2024 Mano River Union Women's Tournament, which Liberia won. Her official senior international debut came on May 22, 2025, in Liberia's 3-1 victory over Guinea-Bissau.

At club level, Quachie joined Determine Girls FC on loan in July 2024 for the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers and the Liberia Football Association Upper Women's League campaign. She impressed throughout the qualifiers and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Her growing reputation earned her a management deal with Sisu Sports Management in July 2025, paving the way for opportunities in European football.

Quachie's latest transfer is another positive development for Liberian women's football, reflecting the increasing number of Liberian players securing opportunities abroad while inspiring the next generation of female footballers.