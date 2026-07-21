Uganda: Team Uganda Set for 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Team Uganda is set to depart for Glasgow, Scotland, to compete in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2.

The announcement was made during a reception hosted at the British High Commissioner's official residence in Nakasero, where government officials, sports administrators, athletes and members of the media gathered to celebrate the team's departure.

The event also marked the final phase of the British High Commission's "More in Common" campaign, which promotes friendship, resilience and shared values ahead of the Games.

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Uganda will compete in 10 disciplines: para swimming, para powerlifting, athletics, basketball, judo, netball, swimming, track cycling and weightlifting.

The delegation includes five para-athletes, making it Uganda's most inclusive team in Commonwealth Games history.

Deputy British High Commissioner to Uganda Tiffany Kirlew said the United Kingdom was proud to support Team Uganda as it heads to Glasgow.

"We are very proud to be sending Team Uganda, a delegation of more than 50 athletes, to Glasgow for what will be an extraordinary moment in Commonwealth sporting history," Kirlew said.

"Through our More in Common campaign, our team had the privilege of stepping into the athletes' world--lifting weights, training in the pool and stepping into the boxing ring."

National Council of Sports chairman Ambrose Tashobya reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the athletes throughout the competition.

"The government is fully committed to facilitating our athletes to ensure they are well taken care of, but I ask our athletes to ensure that they do their best," Tashobya said.

Moses Mwase, the vice president of the Commonwealth Games Association of Uganda, urged the team to uphold the values of inclusion and excellence.

"As we gear up, let us carry these values forward--inclusion for all, excellence without limits and unity in diversity. Uganda stands ready, stronger, more inclusive and unstoppable," Mwase said.

Uganda has a long and successful history at the Commonwealth Games, having participated for more than seven decades.

Since its debut, the country has won 92 medals--21 gold, 27 silver and 44 bronze--making it one of Africa's most successful nations at the Games.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together about 3,000 athletes from 74 countries and territories, competing in 10 core sports and six para sports across venues including Scotstoun Stadium and the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.