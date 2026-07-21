Uganda: President Museveni to Join Parliament in Paying Tribute to Gen Moses Ali

President Museveni is expected to join Members of Parliament on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, for a special sitting to pay tribute to the late General (Rtd) Moses Ali.

In a communication to legislators, Government Chief Whip Ruth Aceng said the President will attend the session scheduled to begin at 9:00am and urged MPs to arrive by 8am to allow sufficient time for security screening.

"Honourable Members, I have received information that H.E the President will join us to pay tribute to Honourable Gen Moses Ali in Parliament on Tuesday 21st July 2026 at 9am," Dr Aceng said.

"I humbly request members to come early by 8.00am and conclude security checks on time," she added.

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Parliament had earlier rescheduled the special sitting from Monday to Tuesday to honour the veteran politician, former First Deputy Prime Minister and Adjumani West County Member of Parliament, who died on Saturday.

Dr Aceng said Gen Ali's body will be flown to Adjumani District immediately after the parliamentary tribute.

"The body will then be flown to Adjumani same day after the Eulogy," she said.

She added that the veteran leader will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his ancestral home in Adjumani District.

"The Gen will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Adjumani in his ancestral home," Dr. Aceng said.

Gen Ali served Uganda for decades in a distinguished public career as a soldier, cabinet minister and legislator.

Over the years, he held several senior government positions, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Disaster Preparedness. At the time of his death, he was serving as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Adjumani West County.

The government has accorded him an official burial, with the National Organising Committee working alongside his family to organise the final rites.