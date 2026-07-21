Namibia: Rape Accused Doctor Dennis Noa Remanded in Custody

Onandjokwe medical doctor Dennis Noa, who is accused of raping a man this past weekend, was remanded in custody when he made his first appearance in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with a rape charge.

Noa has previously been accused of raping a patient (18) at Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek but was acquitted in that matter.

When he appeared in court on Monday, the prosecution opposed Noa's release on bail, arguing that rape is a schedule one offence and that there is a prima facie case against him.

The state further submitted that releasing the accused would not be in the interests of justice, alleging that he could interfere with witnesses or ongoing investigations, commit similar offences or abscond because of the serious sentence the charge carries if he is convicted.

Magistrate Nelao ya France postponed the matter to 27, 30 and 31 July for a formal bail application.