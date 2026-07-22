Sudan's Health Minister - Cholera Outbreak in North Kordofan 'Contained'

Amsterdam / Khartoum / Kampala — Sudan's Federal Minister of Health, Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, says cholera cases in the Mazroub area of North Kordofan have declined compared with recent weeks, while only a small number of cases have been recorded in Sheikan locality, with no evidence of wider transmission.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Dr Ibrahim says Sudan declared itself free of cholera in January before new cases emerged in May in parts of West Kordofan under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He says daily official reports submitted through the national disease surveillance system from all Sudanese states, including those under RSF control, prompted health authorities to collect and analyse samples, confirming cholera infections in a number of localities in West Kordofan.

Dr Ibrahim says health officials responded immediately by directing organisations operating in the area, particularly the Kafa Organisation and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), to establish isolation centres in several West Kordofan localities. Daily surveillance and monitoring of cases were also introduced.

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He says population movements, particularly in war-affected areas, contributed to the spread of the disease after infected people travelled to Mazroub, where large numbers of cases were subsequently recorded. An isolation centre was established there, while international organisations and aid agencies provided medical supplies in coordination with North Kordofan state authorities, who also arranged for additional supplies to be delivered to the area.

Dr Ibrahim says surveillance and daily monitoring continue, with the number of cholera cases in Mazroub now lower than in previous weeks. He adds that only limited cases have been reported in Sheikan locality and that there is no indication the disease is spreading there.