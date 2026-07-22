Namibia: Why Children Learn English More Easily With the Help of Their Home Language - Namibian Study

analysis

Across Africa, millions of children grow up speaking African languages at home but are later expected to learn through English, French or Portuguese at school. This transition can make learning difficult, particularly when learners are required to understand new concepts in a language they are still developing.

For example, in Namibia, learners switch from mother-tongue instruction to English in Grade 4 at the age of 9 or 10, a change that has been linked to poor reading comprehension and lower academic achievement (though national statistics are not available).

We are education researchers who study teaching and learning in rural contexts, with a particular focus on how the use of multiple languages can support reading comprehension. In a recent study, we looked at what was happening in Namibian primary school classrooms and found something encouraging. When teachers brought learners' home languages into English reading lessons, children understood texts more deeply, participated more actively in class discussions and became more confident readers. Rather than seeing home languages as barriers to learning English, teachers used them as valuable tools for explaining new vocabulary, discussing ideas and helping learners make sense of what they were reading. As a result, learners were better able to engage with English texts and develop stronger literacy skills.

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Our findings show that drawing on learners' home languages can support the goal of making quality education more accessible. By valuing learners' linguistic backgrounds, schools can also reduce inequalities and encourage inclusion.

Read more: Multilingualism must be celebrated as a resource, not a problem

Three practices that transformed reading

Namibia is a country where many languages are spoken. Oshikwanyama, Oshindonga, Khoekhoegowab, Otjiherero and Afrikaans are just some of them. Although English is the official language and is widely used in education and government, most Namibians speak indigenous or local languages in their homes and communities. This linguistic diversity makes Namibia an important context for education research.

Our qualitative case study explored how five teachers in Namibia's Oshikoto Region used translanguaging to support reading comprehension. Translanguaging means using more than one language in the classroom. These were experienced Grade 4 teachers of English as a second language. Data from classroom observations, interviews and lesson-plan analysis documented teachers' responses to learners' transition from mother-tongue instruction to English-medium learning.

We found that all these teachers drew on learners' home languages, particularly Oshindonga, to support reading comprehension. They did this through three simple but powerful practices:

using words, pictures and familiar languages to build understanding

letting children use the language they knew best

encouraging learners to help one another make sense of difficult texts.

1. Using words, pictures and familiar languages to build understanding

The teachers who participated in our study regularly moved between English and Oshindonga while also using pictures, gestures and visual aids to help learners make sense of what they were reading. Rather than expecting learners to rely on English alone, teachers encouraged them to draw on all the languages they knew to understand new vocabulary and unfamiliar ideas. In some classrooms, learners discussed difficult words in Oshindonga, while others used languages such as Shona, Afrikaans or Portuguese before connecting these ideas back to English.

Oshindonga storybook, courtesy of Storybooks Namibia. [Storybooks Namibia](https://storybooksnamibia.net/stories/ng/), CC BY-NC-SA11 MB (download) Understanding a text involves much more than simply recognising words. Learners need to connect new information to what they already know, make sense of unfamiliar concepts and build meaning from the text. Teachers helped learners do this by linking new English vocabulary to familiar words, experiences and ideas from their home languages.

Instead of becoming stuck on unfamiliar English words, they could focus on understanding the ideas in the text. Once they understood the concepts, they were better able to engage with English reading passages.

Read more: Learning to read in another language is tough: how Namibian teachers can help kids

2. Letting children use the language they know best

The second strategy built on something that is already common in everyday Namibian life. In many communities, people regularly use different languages in the same conversation. For example, a shopkeeper might greet a customer in Afrikaans, the customer might respond in Oshindonga, and someone else might join the conversation in English. Even though different languages are being used, everyone understands the message.

The teachers in our study drew on this familiar way of communicating during reading lessons. One teacher described it this way:

When we are working through a reading passage, I ask questions in English but let them respond in Oshindonga if they are struggling. Then I model the English equivalent, this way they connect the concepts in both languages.

The learner first demonstrates comprehension and then learns how that understanding can be communicated in English.

When learners are required to respond only in English, their limited vocabulary can hide what they understand. By allowing learners to use Oshindonga, teachers discovered that children could discuss the meaning of a text long before they had the English proficiency to do so.

Read more: South Africa's classrooms should have a 'box' of languages to help children learn: new bilingual education policy is a start

3. Learners helping learners

A third strategy involved learners helping one another make sense of difficult texts. Some learners were more confident in English, while others were stronger in Oshindonga, Afrikaans, Portuguese or Shona.

When learners encountered unfamiliar words or confusing ideas, they discussed them with classmates who could explain the meaning in a language they understood. These conversations helped learners unpack vocabulary, clarify misunderstandings and connect new ideas to their own experiences before returning to the English text.

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This approach helped learners focus on meaning rather than individual words. Teachers observed that learners became more confident readers, asked better questions and participated more actively. The many languages spoken in the classroom became a powerful resource for improving reading comprehension.

Read more: Thinking aloud: what happens when children read for pleasure in classroom clubs

Learning from Namibian classrooms

The lessons from these Namibian classrooms extend far beyond one country. Across Africa, many children are taught in languages different from those spoken at home, creating barriers to learning and literacy development.

Our findings show that children do not have to leave their home languages behind to succeed in English; those languages can be a powerful foundation for learning.

Selma Ndagwedhapo Mufori contributed to this research.

Nhlanhla Mpofu, Associate professor, University of Notre Dame Australia

Clement Simuja, Associate Professor Educational Technologies, Rhodes University