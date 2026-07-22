Sudan: RSF-Aligned Govt Accuses Sudan Army of 'Chemical Weapons Attack in North Kordofan'

Umm Garfa / Khartoum / Washington D.C. / Dar Hammar / the Hague — The Rapid Support Forces-aligned Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) has accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of using internationally banned chemical weapons during an air strike on Umm Garfa in North Kordofan, killing 10 civilians and injuring 18 others.

Tasees spokesperson Ahmed Tagad Lisan, said Saturday's bombardment targeted Umm Garfa and neighbouring villages. He said the dead included three shepherds, two women, two children and two elderly men, and accused the army of deliberately targeting civilian gatherings and water sources, killing livestock.

Videos circulating on social media showed a dark plume of smoke rising after the strike. The Sudan Liberation Movement-Democratic Council alleged that an SAF Soviet-built Antonov cargo and transport aircraft dropped barrel bombs that released thick yellow smoke, raising concerns over the possible use of chlorine gas.

Radio Dabanga could not independently verify those claims.

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The Tasees information minister Khaled Ahmed Dana, called for an independent investigation by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), arguing that the alleged attack should be examined alongside previous US accusations that the Sudanese military used chemical weapons.

The Dar Hammar Emergency Room, close to the reported site of the SAF bombardment, said an SAF aircraft and drones destroyed 14 RSF combat vehicles in North Kordofan on Saturday. Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain an immediate response from the Sudanese Armed Forces.

The allegations came as a second phase of US sanctions against Sudan took effect, introducing tighter export controls and further restrictions on financial assistance after Washington determined that the Sudanese government had used chemical weapons.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry rejected the sanctions as politically motivated and based on "false allegations".

It said Sudan remains committed to the Chemical Weapons Convention and is prepared to cooperate with the OPCW through internationally recognised verification procedures.

Earlier this month, a Sudanese government committee told an OPCW meeting in The Hague that it had found no evidence of chemical weapons use, while the United States called for international inspectors to be granted access to Sudan.